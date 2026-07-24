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Taxing the Wealthy Gerontocracy vs Slippery Slope for White Californians: The Prop 13 Dilemma
Prop 13 Preservation on the Ballot: A Tepid Yes vote in No-Win Situation California
Jul 24
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Robert Stark
12
3
4
Escalation in the Middle East: How Geopolitical Chaos Will Spike Oil Prices, Pop the AI Bubble, and Unleash an Economic Nightmare Scenario
The fragile illusion of cheap energy and endless tech valuations is about to shatter under the weight of real-world power geopolitics and an escalation…
Jul 17
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Robert Stark
3
1
"Power Top" Trump’s Communism Label: How MAGA’s Weaponizing the Word Against All Discontent"
"Power bottom" Karoline Leavitt Blasts Zoomers as ‘Lazy’ and makes Communism sound appealing
Jul 11
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Robert Stark
3
1
The Limits of 'Islamophobia': How It Distracts from Demographic Replacement and Serves Neocon Foreign Policy
English Rightwing anti-Jihad activist, Tommy Robinson, is overly obsessed with hating on Islam but is not totally against demographic replacement, as he…
Jul 5
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Robert Stark
17
6
June 2026
The DSA's Victory and the Virility of Zohran Mamdani's Phallic Leftism
In NYC, a slate of DSA (Democratic Socialist) congressional candidates backed by mayor, Zohran Mamdani defeated establishment Democratic incumbents.
Jun 27
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Robert Stark
9
3
The Merchant's Hesitation: How Trump’s Transactional Indecisiveness Empowered Iran and Doomed MAGA's Future
Contrasted Against the Warrior Ethos of Iran and Israel
Jun 25
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Robert Stark
2
California's Upper Class Rightwing Pivot
Why so many upper class areas voted for Steve Hilton for CA Governor and Spencer Pratt for LA mayor
Jun 15
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Robert Stark
22
5
5
The Indian Colonization Of The SF Bay Area And Enclavism As A Compromise
Instead of mass deportations why don't Indians get Fremont while Whites get Danville?
Jun 6
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Robert Stark
17
22
4
May 2026
Spencer Pratt's LA Mayoral Campaign Shows A Millennial Conservative Ideological Shift
Spencer Pratt is talking about fertility, beauty and fun as metrics besides utilitarian fiscal metrics
May 25
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Robert Stark
9
13
4
My Adventures In Mall World (Dream Realm)
Are Mall World nightmares an astral prison or just our subconscious?
May 18
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Robert Stark
10
2
1
Robert Stark talks to Constantin von Hoffmeister about the Iran War
Listen now | Robert Stark speaks with German journalist and author, Constantin von Hoffmeister, about the geopolitics of the Iran War.
May 4
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Robert Stark
7
1
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1:10:41
The Case For Semitic Centrism
A moderate balanced nuanced approach to the "Jewish Question"
May 2
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Robert Stark
26
11
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© 2026 Robert Stark
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