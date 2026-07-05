English Rightwing anti-Jihad activist, Tommy Robinson, is overly obsessed with hating on Islam but is not totally against demographic replacement, as he is fine with Hindu/Sikh and Nigerian Christian immigration. Robinson and others in the anti-Jihad movement find it safer to oppose Islam rather than talk about race. However, this doesn’t save them from getting canceled for racism, as Robinson was imprisoned for hate speech. In the American context, the Right made a big deal about Zohran Mamdani’s Shia Muslim background, even though he is secular, albeit still into identity politics. I think US conservatives created a conspiracy theory about Barrack Obama being Muslim because they felt it was safer as a dog whistle than talking about how Obama was symbolic of demographic replacement.

Fundamentally Islam is being used as an institutional tool for various non-Whites in Europe to organize, which is a healthier and more intellectual stance than viewing Islam as an evil religion. Many Muslims have a tribal in-group vs out-group morality, which Islam enhances. However, that is not unique to Muslims and is common in much of the non-Western world and among various minority diasporas. There is this mentality among the center right that Muslim diasporas in Europe would be fine to coexist with if they assimilated and let go of Islam. Thus, you have these symbolic measures like banning the Islamic headscarf and call to prayer which does not fundamentally address the issue of demographic change. While you could make a case that it is a show of dominance on the part of Europeans, it can backfire by further radicalizing Muslims while not getting them to leave.

Black Jamaicans are not Muslim

Saudi wants Euros extinct as a racial enemy

You see Hindu Indian strivers adopting anti-Whiteness as a way to signal to institutional power and undermine White competition. American Blacks and Black South Africans, who are nominally Christian, have high rates of anti-White sentiment. There is a problem with Black Jamaican youths, who are obviously not Muslim, bullying White youth in the UK, as many non-Muslim Jamaicans and Nigerians are embracing CRT/BLM ideology. The Saudi doctor, who committed a deadly car massacre at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, was an atheist who fled Saudi Arabia as a dissident. While he was probably not motivated by Islam, he was most likely suicidal and lacked empathy for Europeans, thus he had no qualms with taking Germans out with him because they were the racial out group.

There was recently a horrific lynching style murder of a White French boy by several non-White youth, which some on the Right are making about Islam. There is no evidence that the perps were motivated by Islam. One perp was Black, along with some North Africans, and a mixed race individual with a Spanish surname. Regardless, there was clear anti-White racial animus which can sometimes overlap with Islamism. Among a lot of the non-White diasporas in Western Europe you get this toxic brew that mixes together Islamic identity with American style anti-White identity politics and Black ghetto culture, a culture which is obviously not indigenous to the Middle East but emerges in the diaspora. This is sometimes united by a superficial symbolic form of pan-Islamism, even if they are not religious adherents.

MAGA likes to bash Europeans as effete liberals who submit to Islam but this ignores the role of America in promoting mass immigration and anti-Whiteness. The U.S government and various NGOs provided significant funding for migrant/refugee resettlement in Europe during the 2015 migrant crisis. Much earlier, the US pressured Germany to take in Turkish guest workers as a way to appease Turkey during the Cold War. Conservatives might blame liberals like Soros but fail to look at the broader American imperial project to undermine Europe as a geopolitical rival. American conservatives have been bringing attention to the Pakistani grooming gangs in the UK, which is a travesty of justice. However, American conservatives ignore that Black criminal pimps have targeted White girls for sex trafficking in America on a similarly massive scale.

There is this trend that John Derbyshire coined, abssimilation, in which the 2nd and 3rd generation end up being worse than the immigrants. People visit Morocco as tourists and find the people lovely and hospitable while a lot of their diaspora in France is really awful. It is the selection process of importing the dregs of a nation and then exposing them to anti-White grievance identity politics and American ghetto culture. You also see this trend among Mexicans in America where Mexican immigrants are often super nice and chill but the 2nd and third generation will adopt ghetto culture and anti-White identity politics. Not to mention that European nations are more tolerant of Islamism while many Muslim nations are cracking down on Islamism. This says something about Western societies’ incentive structures, which goes beyond a simplistic narrative that other nationalities or Muslims are all savages. Not to mention that Europe’s Muslim migrants have high crime rates due to being overwhelmingly young men which is less of an issue with America’s Arab and Muslim immigrant communities.

An argument for Islamophobia in Europe, besides the sheer numbers of Muslims, is that many Muslim immigrant groups are both clannish and have high crime rates. While Hindus are also clannish and nepotistic, they have low rates of violent crime. Non-Muslim Blacks from Africa and the Caribbean have high crime rates but are nowhere near as organized as Muslims are. While a degree of Islamophobia is justified in Europe, in America the Muslim population is very small compared to the overall non-White population, at like 1% of the US population. When Whites become a minority in the 2040s, Muslims will only be around 2% of the US population, which is minuscule even factoring in the high growth rate.

Conservative influencers focus their ire on the Arab enclave of Dearborn Michigan, which has had some issues with radical Islam, though it also has many secular and Christian Arabs. The big irony is that the Arab demographic in Michigan helped Trump win, as they rejected Kamala Harris due to Biden’s complacency in the Gaza genocide. Dearborn Arabs and US Arabs more broadly have a middle class culture of small business owners, thus are not high crime like ghetto Blacks in Detroit and the Southside of Chicago, but are not elite strivers either like high caste Hindus. Thus they are more compatible with American middle class values than a lot of other minorities. A reason Muslims cause problems in Europe is, unlike in America, they have a large underclass.

Dearborn Arab Americans are broadly socially conservative, economically populist/center, and anti-war/anti-Israel, with a strong recent shift away from Democrats. Thus, they are more compatible with Obama-to-Trump populist-center Whites and Tucker Carlson-style isolationists than most other minority/immigrant diasporas. Arab Americans are less linked to managerial institutions which explains why they are not as aligned with strong anti-White racial grievance narratives compared to other immigrant/minority groups. If you get anti-White Muslim immigrants in the US, they are more likely to be South Asian than Arab. Arab Americans’ primary identity oppressor dialectic is focus on Israel, so opposing Whiteness is less of an issue for them other than among the college educated activist types. However, Europe is different because immigration is more linked to former colonies, so you get that resentment over colonialism which the Left exploits. A lot of the signaling out of Arabs by the American Right is because of Zionism rather than opposing third world replacement migration.

While North Africans in France and Pakistanis in the UK seem to cause a lot of problems, there are less issues with White Bosnian Muslims and Asian Kazakh, Indonesian, and Malaysian Muslims. The Serbs murdered a lot of White Slavic Bosnian Muslims, while the war was used as recruitment for non-European Muslim jihadis while granting non-White Muslims in Europe a narrative for victimhood. Indian Muslims, especially in South India, are also fairly peaceful compared to Pakistanis, though their cosmopolitan diaspora tends to produce a lot of woke types like Mehdi Hasan and Aziz Ansari or neoliberal strivers like Fareed Zakaria. Even among UK Pakistanis, it is really the subgroup of Mirpuris from Azad Kashmir, who settled in the de-industrialized Midlands, who cause the most problems, in contrast with more cosmopolitan Pakistanis in London.

The pre-Islamic nomadic Arab tribes of the Arabian Peninsula were already fairly violent, regularly raiding other tribes’, caravans and settlements for livestock, camels, women, slaves, and weapons. Islam reigned in certain attributes of the Arabs while also organizing these warrior traits for conquest. Islam is too strict and authoritarian for Europe but it makes some sense for societies with low impulse control that require order. Another reason Muslims commit a lot of crime in Europe is because they are no longer restricted by those societal controls. Nigerian scammers are disproportionately from the Christian regions of Southern Nigeria than the Muslim north. This could be because the south has more access to technology and English proficiency but also that Islam is harsh about keeping people in line. Regardless, Islamophobia is appealing to right wingers who want an easy good vs evil narrative but are uncomfortable with HBD, the concept of inborn genetic differences between groups, even if religion is a manifestation of evolutionary psychology and biology.

Ironically Middle Easterners are the closest genetically to Europeans of non-Whites, as Euros and Middle Easterners are both sub groups of the broader Caucasian race. However, there are segments of Peninsula Arabs and North Africans who have sub Saharan African admixture from the Arab slave trade. A lot of people who are half Middle Eastern and half Northern European end up looking Southern European. I am not advocating for mass miscegenation between Europeans and Middle Easterners but if it were to happen due to either an Islamic takeover or mass coercive assimilation, Europeans would still look broadly White, albeit more Med with Nordic features becoming rarer, albeit more elite.

Ironically both the genetic similarities and historic conflicts are a product of proximity. This also applies to Jews, who are the non-European group (you could also make a case Ashkenazis are European because they are genetically half Euro and Yiddish is an Indo-European language) that is the genetically closest to Europeans but with a different religion, culture, and identify. Having a people who are close genetically but that have a different religion, cultural values, and view themselves as distinct scares people. In contrast, White people have had this paternalistic racism toward Blacks where they treated them more like children or pets than as an existential civilizational threat, as Blacks are much more genetically distant from Whites than Middle Easterners are.

A lot of Middle Eastern countries have low or declining fertility. For instance, The UAE’s fertility rate is between 1.2 and 1.5, Iran 1.6-1.7, Turkey 1.5-1.7, Tunisia 1.8, and Morocco 1.9, and fertility in these countries will likely only further decline. Israel now has a much higher fertility rate than most other Middle Eastern nations at 2.8-3 which is the 4th highest birthrate in the region after the Palestinian territories, Yemen, and Iraq. Much of the Islamic world is succumbing to the global urban mono culture where young people are spending all their time on social media with consumerism, feminism, and female hypergamy crashing their fertility rates. The future demographic threat to Europe will be less from the Middle East and primarily from the population explosion in Sub Saharan Africa, as Nigeria now has more births than all of Europe, including Russia.

There is unlikely to be mass repatriations of Muslim immigrants and their descendants in Europe. Even if hardline nationalists come to power, at most, there might just be deportations of the criminals or those who arrived over the last decade. I don’t think a civil war between Europeans and Muslims is the most likely scenario but if it were to happen it would most likely end in a stalemate with greater balkanization rather than mass repatriations.

There does need to be a pause or dramatic reduction in new immigration to Europe, and overtime fertility for their descendants will decline to the same levels as native births, which Denmark has already achieved. In Germany, Turks who are the main non-Euro minority group and have been in Germany the longest, are experiencing a fertility crash. However, Syrians, Afghans, and Pakistanis, as well as Africans, Indians and White Albanian Muslims, all of whom are overrepresented among recent migrants, still have rising fertility. Migrants being mostly male without women with them and being lower in social status, means that most of them won’t reproduce.

The debate as far as what to do with people already in Europe is not about mass repatriation but rather between assimilation vs ethno-pluralism/enclavism/rightwing multiculturalism. Mass assimilation entails an increase in miscegenation and that the culture will become more of an American-style mass urban mono culture rather than an organic European ancestral culture. Enclavism, where groups are granted their own parallel societies, makes the most sense, as long as immigration is under control. The question is what if an enclaves succumbs to radical Islam? Thus, it may not be totally separate but equal but rather that these Muslim enclaves would have community leaders who Europeans would have to vet like Putin has done with Chechnya.

Muslims are somehow bad for creating parallel societies, but American mass society in its current form is disgusting and spiritually void. Thus, White Americans would also be better off forming parallel societies. The America of the 1950s, that trad cons fetishize, is never coming back. There was a failed Republican bill in Arkansas to ban parallel societies that was framed in opposing Muslim-only communities but the legal framework would also ban White communities. Thus, when Whites become a minority they are better off under multiculturalism than civic nationalism and mass assimilation.

There is this view from the anti-Jihad movement that Muslims are bad because they are illiberal, which is ridiculous, as Europeans were illiberal through most of history. Western Civilization didn’t just magically appear during the Enlightenment but goes back as far as Ancient Greece and Rome, including pre-Christian pagans. European Christians during the Middle Ages were more akin to Islamic societies in theology and human rights than modern secular cosmopolitan Europeans but that does not mean we should discard that part of our history. There is a scene in the controversial new movie, Citizen Vigilante, where the main character goes on a rant about “Islam’s lack of compatibility with Democracy” before massacring a whole family.

All the three main Abrahamic faiths, Christianity, Judaism, and Islam have a spectrum between the most extreme Abrahamism like Protestant Fundamentalists, Orthodox Rabbinic Judaism, and Sunni fundamentalists like Salafism/Wahhabism, and more mystic Neoplatonic influenced sects including Eastern Orthodox Christianity, Jewish Kabbalah, and esoteric Muslim sects like Sufism, Ismaili Shias, and Alawites. Ismaili Shia theology is influenced by Neoplatonism in that it believes that God (Allah) is utterly transcendent and beyond human comprehension (apophaticism) and that Muhammed received divine knowledge in its purest but because this raw revelation was far beyond ordinary human capacity, he had to translate it to be comprehensible to ordinary Arabs. Protestant fundamentalists are harsher and more explicit about threatening hell than Sufi Muslims and believe that those who disagree with their rigid theology will burn in hell for eternity, which is a passive aggressive form of psychological torture. While I prefer Sufi and Ismaili theology over Evangelical fundamentalists, Wahhabis/Salafists are the worst religious sect on Earth in how they deny how we experience the beauty and joy of the Divine.