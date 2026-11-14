The U.S. economy added 165,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in October, more than doubling the 65,000 consensus forecast. Gains were led by health care, professional and business services, and transportation. The national unemployment rate slipped to 4.1% from 4.2% in September, while labor force participation rose to 61.9%. Initial jobless claims ticked up sli…
The Illusion of Calm: How a Long Stalemate in Iran, a Frozen Job Market, and an AI Reset Threatens The US Economy
Subscribe for free to continue reading
Enter your email and get every post from Robert Stark's Newsletter.