Limoges town hall

In the metaphysics of Cosmoplatonism, all that exists flows as emanation from the Divine Source, the transcendent One beyond time, space, and human comprehension. Beauty is not a mere aesthetic preference or cultural ornament. It is a heightened emanation of that Source, stimulating the same spiritual receptors awakened in profound religious experience. Natural beauty speaks through the avatar of Gaia/Terra. Romantic and human beauty through Eros. And manmade beauty, music, art, and architecture, through Prometheus, the bearer of techne, creativity, and the long arc of human ascent. Architecture, in particular, stands as crystallized consciousness: stone and form illuminated by the meaning people invest in it, becoming sacred not through idolatry but through the light of higher awareness.

The recent riots across France, marked by the deliberate torching of the historic Limoges town hall (a 19th-century landmark reduced to collapsed roof and vanished facade), the burning of Lyon’s iconic tourist office, attacks on city halls in Marseille and Lille, and widespread vandalism of public buildings, constitute a direct assault on this divine emanation. This is not mere political protest against the cost of living or educational grievances. It is iconoclasm of beauty: a war waged by the lowest rungs of consciousness against the higher orders that orient the soul toward the Divine.

Consciousness itself is an emanation from the soul, interconnected with Divine Consciousness. It is a light that expands and contracts, brightens and dims. Most of humanity, as the Sufi levels of consciousness remind us, dwells on the lower rungs: the Level of Beliefs, Social Contracts, the St. Ego, the Philosopher/Charlatan, Despair. At these levels, one moves through life on autopilot, the “robot” existence described by Colin Wilson, numbed to the living pulse of the Divine. Time accelerates, senses dull, and the individual seeks crude stimulation to feel alive again.

Violence and destruction often serve this purpose. People commit acts of mayhem not solely from ideology but to escape the dim feeling, to force a heightening of awareness through intensity. Yet they lack the spiritual prowess for genuine ascent. Layers of emanation resemble ripples on water: the outer, lower ones can appear more intense in their chaos, even as they remain furthest from the Source. Evil arises precisely here, in the shadows, in disconnection from others’ consciousness, in the absence of empathy that severs the web of divine interconnection.

The French riots exemplify this. Hooded thugs targeting heritage architecture do not elevate consciousness; they revel in its lowest operations. Setting ablaze a building that has stood for generations, that embodies collective memory, craftsmanship, and the Promethean gift of form, is the act of those trapped in dimness. It is the revolution of the lowest rungs of humanity: not a rising toward higher knowledge or beauty, but a leveling that enforces the mundane prison of ugliness.

The decorative works by Henri-Paul Motte, Jean-Joseph Weerts, and Urbain Bourgeois are lost forever

Cosmoplatonism reinterprets the Demiurge not as a cosmic demi-god but as a metaphysical prison erected by masses of inferior consciousness. This prison operates through fear, demoralization, conformity, ideological gaslighting, and the acceptance of the status quo’s spiritual flatness. Lower-consciousness forces suppress the enlightened, economically, culturally, socially, and spiritually. They cannot tolerate the reminders of higher emanation that beautiful architecture provides. Historic buildings are not neutral stones. They are theurgy made permanent: aesthetic forms that, when cherished, heighten consciousness and draw the soul closer to the Divine Source. Their destruction increases ugliness, the very impurity that Cosmoplatonist asceticism seeks to reject. Asceticism here is not self-mortification but purification, from unhealthy stimuli, from crass consumerism, and from ugliness itself, so that consciousness may expand through contemplation, prayer, and beauty.

When rioters prevent firefighters from saving a landmark, when they spray anarchist symbols on municipal walls, when they reduce a city’s recognizable heritage to smoking ruins, they enact the Demiurge’s work. They demoralize the public sphere, sever ancestral continuity (itself an avatar linking genetic and spiritual lineage), and obstruct the path of ascent. Civilizational decline is no inevitable cycle; it is the measurable product of declining collective consciousness. These acts accelerate that decline.

Within the framework of Cosmoplatonism, large-scale immigration and the rapid demographic shifts sometimes described as replacement play a real role in the crisis of consciousness. The Ancestral Avatar, or Spirit of Elijah, teaches that genetic lineage and historical memory form a living spiritual continuum through which higher traits, receptivity to beauty, and cultural forms are transmitted across generations. When this continuum is abruptly disrupted on a mass scale, the shared symbolic language that once illuminated architecture, ritual, and landscape as divine emanations weakens. New populations may bring their own spiritual genomes and capacities for creation, yet the sudden rupture often produces cultural discontinuity, diminished attachment to inherited forms of beauty, and heightened conditions for the Demiurge’s prison, conformity, demoralization, and the dimming of collective awareness. In such an environment the lowest rungs find easier expression: the will to create and cherish is diluted, while the hardened impulse to erase or vandalize the remaining monuments of a prior order grows stronger. The destruction of French heritage during the riots is therefore not solely the product of native lower consciousness; it is amplified by the broader erosion of ancestral and aesthetic continuity that rapid demographic replacement accelerates.

Bio Deism, or the spiritual genome within Cosmoplatonism, recognizes that responsiveness to divine emanations is not distributed equally: genetic and evolutionary adaptations shape how deeply individuals can receive and transmit the light of the Source. Certain people inherit a stronger spiritual code that disposes them toward creation, contemplation, and the capacity to be moved by beauty, whether natural, romantic, or the manmade forms of architecture and art under Prometheus. Others lack this inborn spiritual will; their souls remain comparatively closed to the heightened emanations that awaken higher consciousness. Over time this deficit hardens them. Unmoved by the theurgic power of a well-proportioned façade, a vaulted interior, or the quiet dignity of historic stone, they experience beauty not as an invitation to ascent but as an alien and threatening reminder of what they cannot generate. The result is a will oriented only toward destruction: the dimmed soul, unable to create or cherish, seeks intensity through erasure, turning the riot or the ideological purge into its crude substitute for the creative fire it was never equipped to carry.

This iconoclasm of beauty is not unique to the French streets; it belongs to a wider pattern of spiritual warfare in which lower consciousness systematically assaults the divine emanations that elevate the soul. Islamist iconoclasm, whether the Taliban’s dynamiting of the Bamiyan Buddhas, ISIS’s deliberate erasure of Palmyra’s temples and statues, or earlier waves of image-breaking, has long framed sacred and cultural architecture as idolatrous obstacles to a purified, abstract submission, reducing the rich, theurgic forms of the past to rubble in the name of a rigid lower-rung ideology. In a parallel, if quieter register, the minimalist renovations and modernist purges that strip historic buildings of ornament, proportion, and craft, replacing carved facades, vaulted ceilings, and human-scaled detail with blank surfaces, fluorescent grids, and sterile “efficiency”, perform the same demotion of Prometheus’s gift. Both tendencies, like the recent French riots that set heritage landmarks ablaze, wage war against the heightened emanation of beauty: they dim collective consciousness by replacing the living photocopy of the Divine with ugliness or barren abstraction, enforcing the Demiurge’s prison of conformity and spiritual flatness rather than allowing architecture to serve as theurgy that draws the soul upward.

Manmade beauty remains secondary to natural beauty, yet it is essential. Prometheus does not merely gift fire; he gifts the capacity for enduring creation that points beyond itself. To destroy architecture is to wage war against this gift, against the possibility that human works can participate in divine emanation. Cosmoplatonism rejects both the Gnostic flight from the physical world and the reductionist dismissal of it. The material is a photocopy of the Divine, imperfect, yet capable of carrying light when consciousness illuminates it.

The highest morality is universal: it is wrong to cause harm without cause. Conditional layers of ethics may justify group defense in ambiguous conflicts, but the indiscriminate torching of beauty serves no higher interest. It is the expression of ego, despair, and the hunger for intensity without the discipline of ascent. True heightening of consciousness comes through theurgy, ritual and aesthetics that create genuine spiritual response, through contemplation that relights the dimmed soul, and through the cultivation of beauty rather than its erasure.

France’s recent unrest reveals the stakes. Rapid demographic change, societal breakdowns, ecological pressures, and the rise of artificial systems will only intensify the crisis of consciousness. Cosmoplatonism predicts religious and philosophical revival precisely because the lower rungs cannot sustain a civilization. The iconoclasm of beauty is not revolution in any elevated sense. It is the riot of the lowest operations of consciousness, against the Divine Source, against the avatars of creation, and against the possibility of human ascent.

The response must be clear: defend and expand beauty as emanation. Rebuild what was destroyed not as nostalgia, but as theurgy. Cultivate the higher rungs, pure reason, teaching, bliss, communion, so that the light does not further dim. In the face of lower consciousness’s war, the Cosmoplatonist path is ascent: purify from ugliness, illuminate the sacred in form, and return toward the One from which all beauty flows.

The true purpose of nationalism, viewed through Cosmoplatonism, is not the enforcement of sterile conformity or the Demiurge’s prison of mass ideology, but the defense of higher emanations by the warrior spirit. In the archetype of the Hermes-warrior, swift, cunning, and protective, the soul takes up the role of guardian for Prometheus and Gaia: defending the creative fire of manmade beauty, architecture, and innovation on one side, and the living sacredness of the natural world on the other. This is the proper expression of the Ares avatar’s strength and courage, not aggression for its own sake, but the resolute will to shield what elevates consciousness from the destructive impulses of the lowest rungs. When nationalism serves this end, it becomes a form of theurgy on the collective scale: preserving the spiritual genome, the ancestral continuum, and the material forms through which the Divine Source still shines, rather than flattening all distinction into the dim uniformity that hardens souls and leaves them capable only of erasure.