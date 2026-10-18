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Kristoffer O’Shaugnessy's avatar
Kristoffer O’Shaugnessy
Oct 18

You can’t expect the Mideastern and Sub-Saharan mobs burning French cities to care about aesthetics or public order.

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Milissa Schidecker's avatar
Milissa Schidecker
6d

https://greatwhitemilk.wordpress.com/2022/05/26/right-before-our-eyes/

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