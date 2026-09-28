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Dazzurro
Sep 29

As unrealistic as it is at the moment, squeezed between striver and decolonization narratives as you explain, I'd love to see this future, where Euro-Californians are accepted as a stable multigenerational pillar of the future California Republic, along the lines of Singapore's CIMO model. In other words, DEIB for white people.

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