Steve Hilton, the British-born legal immigrant and former Fox host turned California gubernatorial contender, and his running mate Gloria Romero, the ex-Democrat Latina state senator turned Republican, have crafted a message that lands squarely in the zone of aspirational immigrant politics. It prioritizes the California Dream for Latinos and Asians climbing the ladder while treating White downward mobility as a secondary, almost incidental byproduct of elite coastal failure.

This is not the White grievance politics of certain national GOP factions. California’s demographics make that a non-starter, and Hilton knows it. Hilton frames himself explicitly as the candidate of the legal immigrant community for the legal immigrant community. He is a striver whose Hungarian refugee parents fled communism; he arrived in California, built a life, and now sells the same ladder to others. Romero brings the complementary background: a product of working-class Latino communities who rose through education and politics, later defecting from a Democratic Party she says abandoned working families and school reform. Together they campaign in Boyle Heights and Bell Gardens, pitching tax cuts (first $150,000 income tax-free), cheaper gas and power, deregulation, and school choice to Latino working-class audiences.

As the first Latina to serve as Majority Leader in the California State Senate, Gloria Romero originally built her political career on traditional progressive pillars, including a staunch, documented support for institutional diversity efforts and affirmative action in the 1990s and 2000s. However, her aggressive break from the Democratic establishment, sparked by her fight for education reform and charter schools, fundamentally reoriented her philosophy away from state-backed equity initiatives toward a fierce embrace of meritocracy and market-driven individualism. Now running as a Republican for Lieutenant Governor alongside Hilton, Romero champions an optimistic, deregulatory platform explicitly tailored to unleash “girlboss capitalism” for Latinas. Rebranding her lifelong fight for minority empowerment, she now rejects top-down government assistance, arguing instead that eliminating small-business taxes, removing regulations, and maintaining rigorous academic merit metrics are the ultimate tools for Latina entrepreneurs to independently seize the California Dream.

Supporters of Gloria Romero’s lieutenant governor campaign have increasingly leaned into corporate-feminist imagery, frequently pairing online slogans like #GirlBoss and #LatinaPower with promotions for her book, Just Not That Likable: The Price All Women Pay for Gender Bias. By using her text to dissect the scrutiny faced by ambitious women, her base frames Romero not as an ideologue, but as a battle-tested executive ready to navigate institutional hierarchies. This messaging resonates strongly with professional women and female CEOs who reject state-mandated equity quotas in favor of a deregulated, free-market economy where women can climb to the top of corporate structures entirely on their own merit. Ultimately, this fusion of corporate ambition, individual tenacity, and free-market advocacy aligns Romero directly with the core tenets of “girlboss capitalism,” celebrating the empowerment of women through high-level professional victory within the existing economic framework.

In the New York Post coverage of his Bell Gardens stop, Hilton casts Latinos as the torchbearers of the California Dream that Democrats have abandoned, lower homeownership and employment than Latinos in Texas or Florida under different policies. This sits in deliberate contrast to the growing anti-legal immigration rhetoric elsewhere. For instance, Republican Texas Railroad Commissioner, Bo French, recently got heat for his Tweet complaining about the Indian Demographic takeover of Texas Universities. In contrast, Hilton stays focused on legal vs. illegal, against sanctuary policies, but for opportunity for those already here or properly admitted. Merit-based messaging lands more naturally with Asian communities overrepresented in high-skill fields than with native Whites facing relative status loss. Hilton’s voucher and school choice policies target the best students in poor (often Latino) areas rather than primarily White upper-middle-class families trapped in diversifying public schools.

Romero’s X post on discrimination in UC admissions is a concrete example of these dynamics. She responds to DOJ findings that explicitly document discrimination against both Whites and Asians, yet she narrows her language to “Asian Americans and all students,” tags Asian activist accounts, and omits any direct reference to White applicants. This selective emphasis lets her claim the moral high ground on fairness and anti-discrimination in a way that appeals to high-achieving Asian voters without triggering the “White grievance” optics but is really just erasure of White Californians.

The coastal affluent elites, Newsom-era regulators, environmental blockers, union-backed education interests, are the populist villains, not demographic replacement itself. The platform’s pro-sprawl, pro-development stance is pro-middle class and quietly pro-natalist: more single-family starter homes on the exurban edge so young families can form, own, and reproduce without fleeing to Texas or Idaho. Hilton has floated suspending layers of CEQA-style rules, development fees, and density mandates for a decade to build outward rather than force everything into existing neighborhoods. This expands the pie for upwardly mobile Latino small business owners, Asian professionals, immigrant entrepreneurs, while eroding the aesthetic beauty, open space, and nature that many coastal and multi-generational White Californians value. It also neglects the cosmopolitan, walkable sensibilities of urban and bohemian Whites who prefer density, transit, and cultural continuity over endless suburban tracts. Sprawl builds non-White middle-class wealth and family formation at the cost of the California landscape that older White cohorts romanticize, even if it may modestly boost White family formation in certain places.

Hilton largely avoids White grievance politics because California’s numbers demand it. Whites are no longer a majority; Latinos are the largest group, Asians a rising force in education and tech. Economic niches reinforce the pattern. Asians (especially Chinese, Indian, Korean) dominate high-skill STEM, entrepreneurship, and upper-middle-class professional tracks, showing clear intergenerational upward mobility in income percentiles. Legal permanent resident Hispanics show more modest but real gains relative to parents. Whites, by contrast, exhibit relative downward mobility in national household income rankings across generations in California data, partly because the high-cost, high-competition environment squeezes those without elite credentials or inherited wealth, while domestic out-migration has been strongest among lower and middle-income Whites. Latinos fill much of the working and lower-middle-class service, construction, and small-business roles once associated with Whites while Asians fill managerial and technical slots. Latinos are eligible for DEI type programs while Asian strivers squeeze out Whites from the other end in academia and high paying jobs.

From Hilton’s perspective, downward mobility in California is fundamentally framed through the lens of economic and populist policy failure rather than identity or ancestral birthright. Rather than viewing economic decline as a loss of racial or generational entitlement, Hilton’s platform emphasizes that working- and middle-class residents of all backgrounds are being crushed by a high “cost of living, highest unemployment rate, and the highest poverty rate”. He would likely excuse or explain this downward trend by pointing directly to government overregulation, exorbitant taxes, and a bloated state bureaucracy that punishes everyday workers and small business owners. By emphasizing universal “affordability” issues, such as inflated housing costs caused by local fees and skyrocketing energy prices, Hilton reframes the loss of upward mobility as a universal grievance. In his view, the erosion of the California Dream is not an inevitability of changing demographics, but rather a direct consequence of a “ruling class” whose policies actively force productive, hardworking families to flee the state.

New-money strivers, whether high-skill Asian tech arrivals, ambitious Latino entrepreneurs, or the broader class of recent immigrants who treat California purely as a ladder, accelerate a particular kind of cultural and spatial erosion. Their utilitarian drive prioritizes square footage, school rankings, and rapid status markers over the layered aesthetics, open space, and multi-generational continuity that older coastal and bohemian Whites still value. Sprawl and densification that serve their mobility flatten the very landscapes and neighborhoods that once conferred a sense of inheritance and place; the result is a landscape of interchangeable subdivisions and status competition that leaves downwardly mobile or root-oriented Whites feeling displaced.

Hilton’s platform, by design, amplifies this dynamic: its deregulation and outward growth expand opportunity for the striver cohort while treating aesthetic loss and the thinning of older White cultural capital as acceptable externalities of “the California Dream restored.” A more Starkian view would recognize that unchecked new-money ascent, however meritocratic on paper, is not neutral, it actively reshapes the state’s hierarchy and erodes the non-market goods that some groups experience as civilizational rather than merely economic.

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The result is a functional multiethnic hierarchy where Whites are neither the bottom nor the exclusive top, but a shrinking share of the middle that feels the squeeze most acutely when housing, schools, and status markers tighten. Is Hilton’s platform a conservative, pro-capitalist version of DEI-lite? In a sense, yes. Color-blind meritocracy, legal immigration preference, school choice for high performers in poor areas, and growth policies that disproportionately expand opportunity for upwardly mobile non-Whites function as outreach without the explicit racial preferences of progressive DEI. It is universalist in rhetoric, tax cuts, cheaper energy, more housing, less bureaucracy for everyone, yet the practical beneficiaries tilt toward the groups still on the ascent.

Niche benefits for downwardly mobile Whites (preserving multi-generational inheritance, aesthetic and cultural continuity in coastal and historic areas, policies that slow White flight for upper-middle-class families) are thinner. Inheritance and rootedness matter for those with deep California ties, and Hilton is favorable to protecting property inheritance from excessive taxation. However, a pure meritocracy treats the state as a blank slate for new strivers. A genuinely White-friendly platform in California would have to pair “smart socialism” for the downwardly mobile, bohemians, NEETs, underemployed millennials and Zoomers squeezed out of housing and status, with targeted natalist incentives aimed at the remaining White upper-middle and upper classes. For the former, a modest, citizen-restricted basic income or negative income tax that frees creative and low-attachment people from pure wage slavery without the progressive bureaucracy, public or cooperative housing set-asides in coastal and historic areas that prioritize multi-generational California residents over pure market allocation, and cultural subsidies that treat aesthetic continuity and open space as public goods rather than obstacles to sprawl. For the latter: generous per-child tax credits and private school subsidies scaled upward with income or cognitive/educational proxies, inheritance protections that treat family capital as a civilizational asset rather than a barrier to meritocracy, and zoning or development preferences that allow high-fertility professional families to remain in the landscapes they value.

This is the opposite of Hilton’s model. Hilton’s universal tax cuts, deregulation, and pro-sprawl growth expand opportunity primarily for legal-immigrant and non-White strivers while treating White status anxiety and non-market lifestyles as residual problems that prosperity will eventually solve. A White-friendly alternative accepts that pure growth and color-blind meritocracy accelerate the very displacement it claims to ignore; it therefore uses redistributive and natalist tools selectively to stabilize the groups already losing relative ground.

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This more aristocratic vision would appeal primarily to a narrow but intense slice of California: downwardly mobile or status-anxious coastal Whites who still retain cultural capital, bohemians, underemployed creatives, NEETs with taste, multi-generational families attached to landscape and inheritance rather than pure mobility, and higher-IQ millennials and Zoomers squeezed between Asian/Indian new money above them and demographic change around them. It speaks to those who experience the state’s transformation as an aesthetic and civilizational loss, not merely an affordability crisis, and who find both progressive DEI hostility and Hilton-style striver populism equally alienating. In short, it is a platform for the residual White creative and rooted middle-to-upper strata who want selective redistribution and natalist support without surrendering hierarchy, beauty, or group continuity, an audience large enough to matter in California’s cultural core, yet too particular and anti-striver to form a mass electoral coalition under current conditions.

Hilton’s color-blindness plus minority outreach differs from a more explicit right-wing multiculturalism that would recognize group interests, including White ones, as legitimate within a pluralist order rather than dissolving everything into individual competition. Contrast this with the Left. Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer in earlier cycles appealed more directly to downwardly mobile young Whites and the broader working class squeezed by costs. However, the DSA and progressive left have shifted toward third-worldist frames. Figures associated with New York’s more radical currents illustrate the tendency to prioritize global South solidarity and racial redistribution over the concrete interests of native working and middle-class Whites.

Hilton’s approach is the mirror: growth and aspiration for immigrant-origin groups as the path to Republican relevance in California. The likely future of the California GOP under this model is continued pivot toward Latino and Asian suburban strivers, residual older White homeowners, and small business, while writing off or under-serving younger downwardly mobile Whites, bohemians, and those attached to pre-demographic-shift California aesthetics and inheritance. If elected, which is unlikely, Hilton may slow upper-middle-class White flight by delivering anti-corruption governance, lower costs, and less overt hostility than Democrats. However, he offers less to those who experience the state as a zero-sum tribal contest or who value cultural continuity over pure mobility.

A more ideal approach for a California that already is multiethnic would treat groups as real, pursue color-blind institutions where possible, and still protect the legitimate interests of the multi-generational White population, including landscape, inheritance, and status, without descending into grievance or exclusion. Hilton-Romero is pragmatic adaptation to demographic reality. Whether it is enough to rebuild a durable center-right majority, or merely a more competent managed decline for one demographic while accelerating another’s rise, remains the open question.