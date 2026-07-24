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Nate's avatar
Nate
8d

R.S. makes a good point about how Georgism would most likely require a homogenous society to function; I had not considered this factor before. I remember hearing about the Georgist land system on Scott Alexander's ACX blog some time ago and finding it intriguing; I'm guessing that some portion of the ACX community would not want to discuss why this system would probably fail in America.

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BigOinSeattle's avatar
BigOinSeattle
6d

My nonagenarian uncle pays MUCH lower property taxes than I do even though his house is worth multiples of my condo. Okay I get that most old people are on a fixed income but he’s got a great pension and plenty of money. I hesitate to aggressively tax them or implement something like means testing but I get the resentment. My daughter and her husband pay like $3000 for a dumpy 2br apartment. Boomers and older also don’t want lots more housing as a rule so in some sense they pulled the ladder up behind them and made it harder for younger folks. Like this guy who is so annoying. https://thevoicesf.org/the-nimby-tyrant-of-telegraph-hill/

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