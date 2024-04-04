Robert Stark talks to Constantin von Hoffmeister about Esoteric Trumpism

Robert Stark and Matt Pegas speak with Constantin von Hoffmeister about his book Esoteric Trumpism. This is a simulcast with Matt’s New Write podcast. Originally from Germany, Constantin von Hoffmeister studied English Literature and Political Science in New Orleans. Constantin has worked as an author, journalist, translator, editor, and business trainer in the United States, India, Uzbekistan, and Russia, and is the editor in chief of Arktos publishing. Follow Constantin on Twitter and subscribe to his Substack.

Topics:

Literary references, including William S. Burroughs, HP Lovecraft, and Edgar Alan Poe

Misconceptions about the Beatniks as leftwing (eg Jack Kerouac’s admiration of Oswald Spengler)

How the Beats’ disillusionment shows problems with fetishizing 1950s America

Philistinism on the Right and the rise of a new creative culture-focused Right

How America has an underappreciated rich cultural heritage

America as an extension of European civilization

Rightwing Postmodernism

Trump as the great revealer of hidden Lovecraftian horrors

Why Trump’s political significance is primarily symbolic

Addressing criticisms and disappointments with Trump

Meme magic

Why Constantin rejects accelerationism

Why Rightwing multiculturalism or ethnopluralism is the future

Constantin’s recent meet up with Robert and Matt in LA, and observation that LA is a model for ethnopluralism

Why Constantin is more optimistic about America’s future than Europe’s

Upcoming Arktos projects, including a new translation of Dominque Venner on Ernst Junger, a rightwing critique of Nietzsche, and an art history book