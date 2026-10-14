Governor (Xavier Becerra D vs. Steve Hilton R)

Tepid/soft Yes for Hilton: Hilton is the lesser of evils compared to Becerra and a classic California-style Republican: slick, immigrant-striver oriented, focused on affordability, tax cuts, deregulation, and anti-bureaucracy messaging. Hilton’s color-blind “California Dream” rhetoric is not truly colorblind as it prioritizes Asian/Latino upward mobility while treating anti-White discrimination and multi-generational White downward mobility as secondary or incidental. Hilton strongly prefers single-family homes and outward sprawl, floating suspending CEQA-style rules to enable more suburban expansion. He frames single-family housing as the essence of the California Dream. Hilton’s pro-sprawl stance is terrible from a cultural, aesthetic and ecological standpoint, even if it has some medium-term middle class benefit. Rather than universal school vouchers, Hilton prefers phased education savings accounts that start with low-income and special-needs students which feels like means-tested neoliberalism that under-emphasizes the flight motivation of middle-class (often White) families.

Still, Hilton is preferable to Becerra (Newsom-adjacent establishment Democrat) due to his anti-corruption/bureaucracy stances and potential for gridlock against bad Democrat policies from the legislature. I previously preferred centrist Democrat Matt Mahan in the primary and have called California GOP “controlled opposition” that exploits White voters, so any support for Hilton would be reluctant and tactical. Ironically, Democrat Mahan avoided identity-based policies in favor of good governance, prosperity, and statewide affordability.

Lieutenant Governor (Fiona Ma D vs. Gloria Romero R)

Abstain on Romero: My September 2026 piece on the “Hilton-Romero Ticket” is critical of the pairing. It portrays it as deliberately catering to Asian and Latino upward mobility while erasing or sidelining White interests (e.g., Romero emphasizing anti-discrimination for Asians while omitting Whites). Romero is framed as a former progressive Democrat turned “girlboss capitalist.” This message essentially functions as a capitalist soft version of DEI that is disadvantageous to Whites experiencing relative economic and status decline. While a multiculturalism for all, inclusive of Whites is ideal, I would be fine if Hilton and Romero just ran a purely colorblind campaign. Abstaining signals a mild preference for the Hilton side of the ticket without endorsing the explicit outreach strategy.

Attorney General: Rob Bonta (D, incumbent) vs. Michael E. Gates (R)

Reluctant yes on Gates: Bonta represents the progressive establishment (strong on progressive criminal justice, identify politics and immigration-related suits, and institutional left priorities). Gates’s strong “law-and-order” / tough-on-crime emphasis is a counter balance to the failed progressive policies of the past decade but has the potential to override civil liberties concerns. Pure “lock them up and support the police” rhetoric can feel too red-tribe/MAGA for my nuanced radical-centrist sensibility that seek to balance security with civil liberties and rehabilitation.

Gates takes a more cooperative stance with federal (Trump-era) immigration enforcement and rejects politically motivated lawsuits against it. Gates pairs enforcement (camping/loitering laws, open drug use) with treatment and accountability rather than pure housing-first or non-enforcement. Gates supports stronger enforcement of election laws and voter-roll accuracy which aligns with my support for Prop 39 (voter ID). Gates emphasizes defending cities against Sacramento overreach on housing mandates and zoning which overlaps with my anti-bureaucracy stance and preference for local/enclave autonomy, even if the downside is that it is associated with NIMBYism and certain regressive anti-environmental policies. Overall Gates is a standard Huntington Beach / Orange County Republican with MAGA-adjacent associations (brief Trump DOJ stint). My critiques of progressive criminal justice and one-party rule make Gates the least objectionable Republican. Still tepid because he is packaged as a standard GOP candidate.

Secretary of State: Shirley N. Weber (D, incumbent) vs. Donald P. (Don) Wagner (R)

Yes on Wagner: Weber is the establishment Democrat. Wagner (Orange County supervisor) is the Republican alternative. Given my support for Prop 39 (voter ID), a preference for the Republican on election-administration grounds fits, even if Wagner feels like standard GOP packaging.

Controller: Malia M. Cohen (D, incumbent) vs. Herb W. Morgan (R)

Yes on Morgan: Controller is a fiscal watchdog role. My anti-waste, anti-bureaucracy stance and support for audits (Prop 41) make the Republican challenger the more natural lean. Cohen is the incumbent Democrat in a heavily one-party environment.

Treasurer: Eleni Kounalakis (D) vs. Jennifer Hawks (R)

Yes on Hawks: Similar logic to Controller: fiscal role favors the non-establishment option. Kounalakis is a prominent Democrat (current Lt. Governor). My skepticism of Democratic fiscal management points toward a mild Republican preference.

Insurance Commissioner: Ben Allen (D) vs. Jane Kim (D)

Abstain: Both are Democrats in a top-two general (no Republican advanced). This is a pure intra-Democratic race. I have little reason to prefer one progressive/establishment Democrat over the other and would almost certainly leave it blank.

Superintendent of Public Instruction (nonpartisan): Richard Barrera vs. Sonja Shaw

Yes on Shaw: I have a preference for the more reform/school-choice oriented candidate. I support school choice, vouchers, merit-based approaches, reducing bureaucracy, and opposing heavy identity politics in education. Shaw is the clearer anti-institutional / administrative-state option in the nonpartisan race. My support for reducing education bureaucracy, expanding choice, and opposing heavy identity-politics administration makes Shaw the better ideological fit than the more establishment-aligned alternative. Without strong public commentary on these specific candidates, I lean toward the one more associated with reform/accountability (often the Republican-leaning or charter-friendly option in such races).

Prop 1 (Veterans and Affordable Housing Bond Act: $11.25B bonds for affordable/rental/veteran/youth housing)

Reluctant No: I have opposed similar bonds (e.g., past mental-health/homeless housing measures) due to California’s waste, corruption, inefficient bureaucracy and debt, even if I am not ideologically opposed to housing aid and helping veterans.

Prop 2 (Increase rainy-day fund cap from 10% to 20% of General Fund revenue; exclude deposits from spending limit)

No: Under current California law, when state tax revenues exceed a voter-approved spending threshold (the Gann Limit), the excess money must be returned to residents as a tax rebate. Prop 2 explicitly exempts the new Rainy Day Fund deposits from this limit, which opponents call an "accounting gimmick" designed to prevent mandatory taxpayer refunds. Prop 2 bypasses the Gann Limit, effectively blocking mandatory taxpayer rebates that would otherwise place cash directly back into citizens’ hands. Additionally, hoarding up to 20% of revenues in state reserves structurally reinforces the existing government safety net and public sector bureaucracies rather than streamlining or dismantling them.

Prop 3 (Make permanent the high-income tax rates from Prop 30/2012 for education and early childhood programs)

No: I am highly critical of high overall taxes and how revenue is spent (waste, subsidies that disadvantage certain groups). The key objection is to locking in higher taxes that feed the existing administrative apparatus with little reform or accountability.

Prop 4 (Allow public financing of state/local election campaigns)

Reluctant No: While the measure seeks to empower grassroots community organizers by boosting small-dollar donations, its structural mechanics ultimately construct a complex eligibility web that leaves decentralized, ideologically independent candidates completely behind. By requiring strict, centralized qualification thresholds to unlock public funds, the measure inadvertently expands the state’s regulatory footprint and creates a brand-new administrative sieve that rewards localized insider groups, who are generally progressive Democrats, while deepening the financial disadvantage for unconventional, anti-establishment outsiders and independent candidates.

Prop 5 (Change recall process for statewide officers: eliminate successor election, leave office vacant until filled by law)

No: This measure reduces accountability tools against the one-party establishment.

Prop 37 ($25B bonds for second-mortgage/homebuyer loan program for middle-income buyers of new/qualified homes)

Reluctant No: Like with Prop 1, I oppose the use of bonds for housing rather than zoning incentives, even if targeted middle-income aid fits better than pure low-income/affordable housing programs.

Prop 38 ($8.4B bonds for immunology/immunotherapy research)

No: I have a consistent pattern of opposing debt-financed bonds due to waste, high existing taxes, and debt.

Prop 39 (Require government-issued ID to vote + citizenship verification using government data)

Yes: This fits with concerns about demographic change and election integrity in a multiethnic state, and protecting and prioritizing the interests of US citizens first.

Prop 40 (One-time 5% wealth tax on assets of billionaires/trusts over $1B to fund healthcare, food assistance, education)

Reluctant Yes: I published a piece explicitly supporting it (with caveats about waste, immigrant subsidies, and slippery-slope risks). Reasons include breaking the Dem-tech billionaire alliance, addressing H-1B/immigration lobbying by ultra-wealthy, and progressive taxation on the very top. This includes concern about wealth concentration from the AI boom and a desire to create tension (“divide and conquer”) between tech/oligarchic elites and the government bureaucratic class. I have explicitly noted that taxing billionaires can break the Dem–tech alliance and force Silicon Valley to confront the consequences of the policies it long supported. While noting the measure is imperfect, the Right’s pure “slippery slope” opposition creates a trap of blindly aligning with oligarchic interests.

Prop 41 (Require audits/elimination of lowest-performing programs for new special taxes; tie to spending limits)

Yes: This measure is anti-waste and anti-managerial; audits and forcing reallocation from low- to high-performing programs match my critiques of bureaucracy and calls for efficiency.

Prop 42 (Prohibit new state taxes on personal property/retirement holdings/savings; limit retroactive taxes)

Abstain: I lean anti-new-tax in general and want to protect middle-class assets. However, I am also critical of the current system’s favoritism toward government pensions and wealthy seniors who (via Prop 13 and other protections) often pay far less relative to their wealth than middle class families and young people. Abstaining reflects this tension: I do not want new broad taxes on savings, but I also do not want to further entrench intergenerational and pensioner advantages.

Prop 43 (Require two-thirds voter approval for local special tax initiatives; restrict new ad valorem property taxes)

Reluctant Yes: In an article I explicitly stated I would “very tepidly support” this watered-down version preserving Prop 13-style protections. I view full Prop 13 repeal as long-term harmful to White/younger Californian intergenerational wealth and family formation (despite short-term housing supply arguments and intergenerational wealth critiques). I am fully aware of the short-term downsides (wealthy senior lock-in causing reduced housing mobility). The reluctant Yes is a defensive vote against a worse long-term outcome.

Prop 44 (Require community health clinics/FQHCs to spend >90% of revenue on program services)

Yes: Anti-waste/corruption stance; forces resources toward actual services rather than administration/overhead, consistent with efficiency critiques of healthcare and nonprofits. There are cases where CEOs at taxpayer-funded nonprofit health systems earn millions of dollars annually. Public healthcare funds should be spent on medical staff and patients rather than "corporate-style" administrative compensation.

The primary driving force behind Proposition 44 is the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) which is firmly left-leaning. The union routinely backs progressive economic policies, including the billionaire wealth tax (Proposition 40) on the same 2026 ballot. Their campaign for Proposition 44 utilizes classic left-populist rhetoric, focusing on corporate accountability, capping executive wealth, and redirecting money to frontline workers. However, prominent progressive and Democratic entities strongly oppose the measure. The California Democratic Party has officially endorsed a "No" vote, aligning with major liberal fixtures like Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California and the California Teachers Association. These left-leaning groups argue that the measure will inadvertently dismantle the state's healthcare safety net and harm low-income, minority, and undocumented communities who rely on community clinics.

Conservative and business-focused groups are also unified against the measure. The California Republican Party, the California Chamber of Commerce, and the conservative advocacy group Reform California all oppose Proposition 44. Their opposition aligns with traditional right-leaning principles: fighting government micro-management, protecting businesses from state-levied fines, and opposing aggressive labor union maneuvers. However, there is a strong anti-managerial argument for Proposition 44, through a framework of taxpayer accountability and anti-woke corporatism. Because these nonprofit clinics are heavily funded by government Medicaid dollars, strict oversight is necessary to stop public funds from being wasted on bloated executive salaries and progressive administrative initiatives rather than actual, tangible medical care.

Prop 45 (Speed environmental review/CEQA timelines and limits for “essential” projects: housing, water, transportation, energy, health/safety, etc.)

Yes: I support a moderate YIMBY position on housing reform including targeted up-zoning, walkable communities, and reducing barriers to building while preserving some single-family areas and greenbelts. Streamlining CEQA for housing/infrastructure helps increase supply and cuts bureaucratic delays without full deregulation of zoning.





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