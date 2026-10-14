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Jarlis's avatar
Jarlis
7dEdited

Re: Prop 40...

I by-and-large agree with your take. The "slippery slope" argument doesn't apply: it really is ring-fenced as a one-time thing aimed only at billionaires. If anything, the "slippery slope" was crossed once the proposition made it onto the ballet. Chekhov's gun has already become a plot thread. And there is no unwinding that development.

Yes, if it passes, some of the money would likely go to fund the latest woke indignation -- but gas taxes and measures to provide more money to the firefighters already get diverted to that anyway. SSDD -- life in California.

Mentally, the best way to visualize Prop 40 is just taking the billionaire money, dumping it all into into a giant barrel, and then lighting it on fire. The ultimate Malibu bonfire.

Eric Weinstein introduced me to the concept of "message violence": a Stalin- or Saddam Hussein-type executing the first guy who stopped clapping after an important speech just to send a message to the top rungs not to get too comfortable, and that any favorable position is always contingent.

Prop 40 is bloodless message violence at the point of the ballet box.

No longer will high ranking economic elites be able to operate under the "You don't have to outrun the bear... you just need to outrun the [lower classes] who didn't outrun the bear" mentality.

The who / whom distinction could be inverted at any point in the future. The party's dependent classes could easily reach for Chekhov's gun at the next serious economic downturn.

Prop 40 is almost like a vaccine. Passing it now forces attention to the fates of the broad California middle class. Otherwise Prop 40 2.0 could easily not be time- and target-limited — and aimed not just at a few billionaires and next rung centi-millionaires, but paper millionaire home owners as well.

And the cherry on top would be a Prop 40 2.0 being neither time limited nor indexed to inflation…

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BigOinSeattle's avatar
BigOinSeattle
Oct 14

I liked Mahan too but he lost me with his pussy response to the question of how governor Newsom has handled homelessness. He gave him a B!

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