In an interview with Fox News’s Jesse Watters, White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, called for entitled Gen Z, who are raised with silver spoons in their mouths, to be sent to Iran and Cuba, unless they pull themselves up by their bootstraps. Watters also dismissed the cost of living crisis as complaints from young people who have never had a real job. There is obviously not going to be a draft because Trump can’t even carry out mass deportations. Rather, it is performative cruelty that shows Leavitt’s contempt for her own Gen Z cohort. Leavitt in her dimwitted mind was likely trying to insult leftists but is too tone def to realize that she is also insulting the young people who voted for Trump, who are still struggling and oppose the war.

In response to the hate from her Fox News interview, Leavitt did damage control on Twitter, referencing “far-left educators pumping students’ heads with garbage, convincing them that hard work and sacrifice won’t pay off down the road because they want them totally reliant on the government instead.” So basically, she ended up insulting them as lazy again but spun it so that they are also victims of Leftism. She follows that up with “many Gen Z Americans are hardworking, entrepreneurial, and deeply patriotic, and it’s vital we protect the American Dream for them.” Basically, she is saying that patriotism and national obligations to citizens should be conditional upon grit and economic success in a quasi Calvinist sense.

Even Stephen Miller put forward a somewhat better analysis of the New York elections, which is that foreigners were imported to NYC and put on welfare. You can still criticize that for downplaying economic hardship making socialism appealing, but it is better than Leavitt blaming young Americans for socialism rather than demographic change. Levitt’s follow up also references illegal immigrants taking jobs, which is throwing a bone to the disaffected populist base, though Trump hasn’t deported as many people as his base expected. Trump lost his birthright citizenship battle in the Supreme Court because of his selections for justices and H1b visa renewals are near a record high per Newsweek.

The implication is that young Americans, who are floundering economically, are unpatriotic and morally bankrupt, rather than lacking opportunities, or due to traits relating to their cultural background or genetics. Struggling and overcoming obstacles are a crucial part of being American but just without the opportunities, upward mobility, nor the unconquered frontier that existed in the past, where one could just build something from scratch. People are not atomized individuals but are rather dependent upon groups of other people and institutions which are fundamentally broken. Thus, a patriotism that is conditional upon economic success has no solution to downward mobility and times of hardship, which explains the rise in socialism among the youth, as well as more ethno-nationalist ideology rising among rightwing youth.

The framing is that young people are lazy in that they want free stuff rather than having incentive structures that are out of whack, besides limited opportunities. Younger Americans have absolutely been economically screwed over and face some of the most disparate wealth inequality in US history, with diminished purchasing power, especially for homes. It has been a K shaped economy since at least covid and probably as far back as the 2008 financial crisis.

Young White Americans, especially men, are being discriminated against, and even if DOGE has scrapped some DEI government programs, it is still a huge problem, especially in corporate America. For a massive portion of young men, there is no path to the middle class lifestyle and American dream of having a wife and family. The young men on the right are just as angry and disaffected as young leftists. While the GOP signals empty platitudes, like family values, they are doing nothing about either the dating, marriage, and family formation crisis, including making men more economically viable. Thus, it is especially disgusting that anyone on the Right would call them lazy. At least Democrats are better at pandering to their constituencies, even if they also don’t deliver on promises.

According to conservatives, somehow the private sector are not moochers, as corporations receive government subsidies, have a bureaucratic managerial structure, and are discriminating against people for their political views or for being White or male. Conservatives love to say that young leftists never had a real job, but does someone like Karoline Levitt or Jesse Watters have a real job anymore so? People within con inc have patronage and institutional support that most young people don’t have. Thus, this mentality is not just coming from boomer conservatives but also the more privileged out of touch younger people within con inc. Leavitt is married to a wealthy man about 30 years her senior and comes from a relatively privileged background.

Even if Leavitt didn’t specify gender, I get a feeling she meant sending young men to Iran and Cuba, as she obviously would not say that about zoomettes. I think Leavitt has psychosexual resentment against men of her age cohort out of contempt for their low economic status but also bitterness about being with an old guy. Thus, it is this fantasy of eugenically culling low status males that gives her a clitoral orgasm. There is a high probability that Leavitt fellates her older husband and also that he is likely impotent. I doubt Leavitt expects her husband to go down on her nor do I think she would ever face sit the broke zoomer males she has contempt for because she is a power bottom.

Would conservative influencer Tomi Lahren, who shitted on “lazy” zoomer men on Fox News, ever do an hour long interview on Fox while a broke incel discreetly eats her sweaty ass? Unfortunately probably not, because all these conservative thots are power bottoms who worship rich alpha males while metaphorically pissing on low status males but not actually doing that. Rightwing women ironically end up being more anti-male than liberal women because liberals have some pretense about egalitarianism, even if their gender arguments, like about the pay gap, are bullshit. In contrast, a lot of rightwing women are just social darwinists who mask that with moralism.

Iranian AI lego propaganda insinuating Trump’s oral proclivities

The one thing I kind of respect about Trump is that he doesn’t moralize but is an open narcissist who lacks any filter. He praises people who worship his phallus and shows contempt for those who don’t sufficiently fellate him. He just leaves the moralizing to all the MAGA inc sycophants. The Epstein leaks revealed that Steve Bannon and Epstein alleged that a 28 year old White House receptionist had an affair with Trump and referred to her as “knee pads.” That is really fucking disgusting considering Trump’s age and health condition. I doubt that Trump has ever gone down on a woman in his entire life. At least Bill Clinton offered to go down on Monika Lewinsky but he didn’t because she was on her period. Perhaps if Clinton earned his red wings, he would have truly shown his commitment to the Jews. I am skeptical of the allegations from the Epstein leaks that Trump blew Bill Clinton because Trump is such a selfish power top. Unreciprocal oral sex is the perfect metaphor for how the GOP’s big beautiful bill cut taxes for billionaires and corporations, going to slurp city of them, while cutting benefits, fucking the working class in the ass and leaving a bad taste in their mouth.

As out of touch and insulting that Vivek Ramaswamy’s comments calling young White Americans lazy were, unlike Leavitt, Vivek was not directly representing the Trump administration. If Trump doesn’t fire Leavitt, it will be a massive F-you to young Americans, but even that is not enough, as Trump has also made callous remarks of a similar nature. Trump is not directly attacking young people as lazy but he is calling out communists as losers, which is ok by itself. It is just bad combined with him saying stuff like he doesn’t care about Americans’ financial situations or young Americans’ cost of living crisis, changing the subject to Iran or his SAVE Act, regarding voter ID, and that he thinks housing prices should go up even higher to benefit well off boomers. I think his ego and frustrations over his floundering presidency are really getting to him to the point that he just doesn’t care what people think anymore. A lefty journalist was recently interviewing a Republican congressman, Troy Nehls, who said that struggling Americans should work harder to afford ribeye and lobster July 4th. You also hear Republicans say that if you oppose AI data centers you are a communist or support China. The GOP’s messaging has real Marie Antoinette, “let them eat cake” vibes.

This flip and rug pull happened right after the 2024 election and is totally different from Trump’s campaign messaging. Trump initially even had some populist crossover appeal to Bernie bros that he lost by this return to Mitt Romney type rhetoric. Trump’s 2016 campaign message was populist about the forgotten people screwed over by elites while his 2024 election had more of a victim message, albeit it was more about Trump and MAGA being victims of Democrat lawfare than economic populism. Trump’s success as a candidate in both 2016 and 2024 was appealing to discontent but his ego makes him dismiss all discontent as president.

I covered this neo-Reaganite vibe shift coming from Trump’s 2nd term including Chris Rufo telling young men to work at Panda Express and house speaker, Mike Johnson, advocating for cutting healthcare benefits to young male gammers. While Johnson didn’t say White, by gamers it was obvious that he was attacking White middle class male NEETs rather than DEI hires or ghetto Blacks, and he explicitly attacked men while simping for single mons. While Leavitt didn’t mention race, Ben Shapiro attacked DSA members as unemployable useless White people, which is a giant middle finger to all young White people who are struggling and a mask off moment. There are so many young White men who aren’t even buying into socialism but they’re being called lazy communists anyway because they are no longer putting up with the bullshit and gaslighting.

Trump had anemic job numbers, adding 57,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in June, falling well bellow expectations. Job growth over the prior two months was also revised downward by 74,000. Women have secured the vast majority of recently added jobs, accounting for up to 96% of net payroll employment gains over the past year, which is a giant f you to Trump’s young male supporters and betrayal of his promises to create jobs for them. Trump made approximately $1.4–1.43 billion in crypto for 2025 which made up the largest portion of his overall reported income of about $2.2 billion that year, a lot of which was from rug pulling his supporters. Jesse Watters spun this as Trump being a great capitalist. Not to mention allegations of insider trading over the tariffs and war decisions.