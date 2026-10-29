Growing up as a middle class White gentile in the wealthy, predominantly Jewish LA Westside neighborhood of Brentwood, I was surrounded by an affluent culture that felt closed off and culturally distinct from my own lived experience, creating a deep sense of isolation and detachment. Meanwhile, I attended a public high school in the flatlands of West LA with a massive, overwhelmingly non-White student body (White students comprised only about 10%) bussed or commuted in from all over LA. The dynamic inverted: I suddenly became a tiny visible racial minority. Every single day, I literally had to cross the dividing lines of race and class in West LA. I left a wealthy enclave, and went to a public school that acted as a microcosm of the entire city. It was a pressure cooker of proximity resentment and geographic isolation. This constant friction, feeling like an outsider both in my local community and among my campus peers, fostered a powerful sense of displacement and isolation that warped into a siege mentality.

Because LA is so vast and atomized, the only way people tend to find community is by retreating into highly specific, hyper-insulated ethnic, socioeconomic, or cultural enclaves (such as the insular tightly-knit Persian Jewish community in Beverly Hills/Westwood, or elite industries like Hollywood) which can easily build resentment if you come from a more individualistic background and don’t have access to a close-knit community or elite institutions. If you do not naturally fit into one of these pre-packaged, insular enclaves, especially if you carry a fragmented, mixed European ancestry that was quietly dissolved into the American melting pot, LA can feel like a massive, impenetrable wall of mirrors. You are surrounded by millions of people, yet completely marooned. The isolating nature of the physical layout of L.A’s car centric sprawl, acts as a petri dish for class and inter-ethnic resentment. Also, the modern LA Jewish culture I encountered was fundamentally shaped by new money and a dominant cultural that prizes visibility, rapid social networking, and flashy loud decorum. For an introverted, neurotic, and deeply cerebral creative, this environment felt structurally alienating.

Latter on, right after I left college (2009-2012), online White Nationalism offered a highly appealing, defensive framework that blamed a “Jewish-dominated”, cosmopolitan, globalist system for my alienation and demographic dispossession, completely masking the irony that my own complex ancestry was rooted in the very group I felt alienated by. Growing up with partial Jewish ancestry in one of the most concentrated centers of Jewish cultural, economic, and institutional influence in the world is a far chasm from the stereotype of some working class pure gentile antisemite in the heartland who gets radicalized online. For an antisemite, the Westside of LA is the physical manifestation of their conspiracy theories.

Robert’s 3x Great Grandfather

The formal oval studio portrait (late-19th/early-20th-century style), Western bourgeois attire (dark suit, bow tie, high collar), neatly trimmed beard, and glasses point to an upper-middle-class, relatively assimilated urban Ashkenazi man rather than a traditional Eastern European shtetl appearance.

I felt entitled to a birthright in that I had roots in California for generations while I viewed Jews as new money usurpers. However, the greatest irony is that the side of my family with the deepest roots in California is Jewish. I knew that I was part Jewish since I was a child but it felt like something vague and distant until I looked into genealogical records more recently. My Jewish ancestry is from a 2x great grandmother who immigrated as a toddler with her parents to Northern California in the early 1880s. My 2x great grandmother was born in Königsberg, Prussia (modern day Kaliningrad, Russia) while her father was born in Mogilev, Belarus and her mother in Culm, West Prussia (modern day Chełmno, Poland). They bypassed the traditional Lower East Side immigrant path, settling in Northern California as early Pioneer Jews.

Having been the youngest of 13 children, orphaned at age 12, in the Mogilev region, my 3x great grandfather avoided the major anti-Jewish pogroms in Mogilev, but not because he fled them directly. Rather, he had already left the region for Königsberg decades before they occurred. Jewish orphans in the Russian Empire were routinely targeted by Khappers (catchers) to fill military conscription quotas for the Cantonist system, a brutal 25-year military service designed to forcibly convert Jewish boys to Christianity. For a teenage orphan in Mogilev, fleeing the country wasn’t a privileged choice; it was a desperate act of survival to avoid a fate that was essentially a death sentence.

My 3x great grandfather was “bound out” for work to an established merchant by the time he was a teenager. This early job required him to act as an agent or courier, traveling extensively across the towns and trade hubs of the Russian Empire and Prussia. It was this specific cross-border trading job that eventually brought him to Königsberg. For over a decade leading up to his emigration, he operated within the city’s active mercantile networks, which relied heavily on the regional import and export of goods like grain, timber, and textiles. In Prussia he became a self-educated medical student.

He was successfully engaged in the wholesale business for many years in San Jose and Sacramento and owned and operated medicine and liquor and wine stores in San Jose, Stockton, and Sacramento. Wholesale commerce in late 19th-century California was a highly lucrative tier of trade, far above localized retail or manual labor. His obsession with medicine and chemistry is a textbook manifestation of swapping Talmudic scholarship for scientific and medical journals. His obituary in the San Francisco Jewish newspaper Emanu-El notes that he retired three years before his death to “devote himself entirely to study, medicine, and civic affairs”. In the early 1900s, being able to fully retire to pursue private academic interests and philanthropy was a privilege reserved strictly for the wealthy. He achieved an extraordinary arc of social and financial mobility, placing his family securely in the upper echelons of turn-of-the-century American Jewish society. For a penniless, lone, orphan from Mogilev to become a civic figure in California shows a staggering level of survival, grit and extraordinary feat of upward mobility. He was also exceptionally unique for that era for being an ostjuden (Eastern European Jew) establishing himself as a highly respected civic member of a predominantly German Jewish Northern California community.

While he was tragically orphaned and completely on his own, meaning he was physically and financially impoverished as a youth, he carried an immense invisible capital. The Jaffe surname is one of the most famous rabbinic and elite dynasties in Jewish history. In the Jewish world, belonging to a lineage of “rabbinic royalty” (Yichus) was considered an aristocratic trait that money couldn’t buy. In Eastern Europe, surnames were not adopted uniformly by common Jews until the late 18th or early 19th centuries. However, the Jaffe name is a major exception: it is a prestigious hereditary rabbinic surname used continuously for over 500 years. For centuries, European rabbis did not marry “commoners”; they practiced strict class endogamy, analogous to Hindu Brahmins, marrying only the daughters of other wealthy merchants, community leaders, or elite Talmudic scholars. If my 3x great grandfather carried this surname natively from the Mogilev region, his family tree over the centuries would be populated by town rabbis, court shtadlanim (diplomats), and major scholars, leaders of the “Book” and the ledger. Antisemites often obsessed over “secret elites.” The irony here is that the Jaffes were an elite, but an elite of scholarship, literacy, and community leadership.

The Jaffe family from Mogilev and the surrounding regions trace their lineage directly to Rabbi Mordecai Jaffe of Prague (1530–1612). He was one of the most powerful halakhic authorities in Europe, serving as the head of the Council of Four Lands (the governing parliament of Eastern European Jewry). Rabbi Mordecai Jaffe, wrote the Levush, a massive, multi-volume code of Jewish law meant to guide every single waking second of a Jew’s life, from how they tied their shoes to how they prayed. Rabbinic records traditionally trace the ancestry of the Jaffe line back to the progenitor of the family, Elhanan ben Isaac Jaffe of Dampierre, who was the direct 2x great grandson of Rashi, the most famous biblical commentator in history. Rashi (Rabbi Shlomo Yitzhaki, 1040–1105), who was the ultimate medieval French commentator on the Torah, himself claimed to be a direct 33rd-generation descendant of Johanan HaSandlar, a famous 2nd-century Talmudic sage who was universally recognized as a descendant of the royal House of David making the Jaffe family universally recognized as one of the major foundational Davidic Lineage (Yichus) families in Jewish history.

By the late 19th century, the overwhelming majority of Jews in Eastern Europe were working-class or impoverished laborers. The rabbinic and merchant elites (like the Jaffes) made up only a tiny fraction of the population. Most Eastern European ancestors of American Jews lived in tiny, under-developed, impoverished, agricultural villages (shtetls). Mogilev, however, was the highly prosperous, bustling capital city of the Mogilev Governorate and a massive hub for the regional grain and international custom trade. Most other Mogilev Jews immigrated latter in response to anti-semitic pogroms from 1904 to 1908, and another massive surge from 1912 to 1914. For the most part, they arrived with virtually no capital, and spoke only Yiddish.

Kirk Douglas

source: wikipedia

Michael Douglas’s father, Kirk Douglas, was a Jew of Mogilev ancestry whose family arrived nearly three decades later, around 1910. Unlike, my ancestors, the Douglas family faced crushing, multi-generational poverty upon arrival. Because they arrived more recently, they stepped into a heavily crowded, highly competitive industrial immigrant environment in the Northeast. Because of intense local prejudice and language barriers, Kirk’s father, Herschel, was banned from working in the local industrial mills of Amsterdam, New York, so he was forced to become a ragman (a street junk collector who bought and sold scraps of fabric and metal for pennies). Similarly, Lisa Kudrow’s paternal grandparents, David Kudrow (from Mogilev) and Gertrude "Gert" Farberman from the Minsk area, immigrated from Belarus in 1921, facing extreme poverty in New York. Scarlett Johansson also has Belarusian Jewish ancestry through her mother's family, who originally immigrated to New York from Minsk, Belarus and were firmly working class when they arrived in 1910.

In contrast, Gwyneth Paltrow’s family’s trajectory from Belarus mirrors my 3x great grandfather’s journey, running parallel in both timing and social status. Both families departed the Russian Empire in the 1880s as educated, highly respected pillars of the rabbinical community, allowing them to bypass the crowded tenements and grueling factory labor of later immigration eras. By arriving ahead of the massive 20th-century migrant boom, the Paltrows (Paltrowitch) quickly secured stable, middle-class footing as religious leaders in New York, charting an economic rise that closely reflects my ancestor swiftly established himself as a successful California merchant. The Paltrowitch family historically claims direct paternal descent from Rabbi David Ben Samuel Ha-Levi (the Taz), a monumental 17th-century authority on Jewish law. Rabbi David Ben Samuel Ha-Levi's lineage deeply intertwines with the legendary Jaffe rabbinical line.

My 3x great grandmother’s Hirsch and Aronsohn families from West Prussia represent the other side of elite Jewish history: the emerging Western European secular merchant class burghers. When Prussia annexed West Prussia from Poland in 1772, Frederick the Great faced a massive, impoverished Polish-Jewish population. To keep them out of the German heartland, he ordered one of the largest systematic expulsions of Jews in Europe since the 16th century and prior to the Holocaust, driving roughly 10,000 poor Jews out of the province. Only wealthy, highly productive Jewish merchants were permitted to stay under the a highly coveted Prussian Schutzjude (Protected Jew) status or civic paten. The Prussian crown did not grant these rights out of benevolence; they were bought with immense sums of money. This economic filtration meant to be an established Jewish family remaining in West Prussia by the mid-1800s, the Hirsch and Aronsohn families had to be registered, economically independent merchants, professionals, physicians, communal administrators, or property owners with deep ties to the regional economy.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, Jews in the Prussian spheres were among the first to undergo emancipation and the Haskalah (Jewish Enlightenment). Following the Prussian Emancipation Edict, Jewish families in the region rapidly transitioned out of traditional, restricted occupations like peddling and into established urban trade, textile retailing, and grain commerce along the vital Vistula River shipping route. Demographically, they were part of a highly literate, rapidly modernizing population that prioritized secular German education alongside religious reform. They were striving Bürger (citizens), rapidly learning German, discarding traditional Yiddish, and securing merchant rights. Most Jews in West Prussia at this time were small-scale merchants, tailors, tavern keepers, or artisans. They were comfortably middle class and significantly wealthier than other Jews in Europe, who possessed no civil rights, could not own land, and faced constant expulsion. However, in the summer of 1881, around the time my ancestors emigrated, violent anti-Jewish riots broke out across towns and villages in West Prussia and neighboring Pomerania.

The Tietz family, who founded Germany’s legendary luxury department store empires (Hertie and Kaufhof), originated from neighboring Posen, belonging to this same sub-regional community colloquially known to historians as the Hinterberliner (those from “beyond Berlin”) or the Prussian Partition Jews. Actress, Lilli Palmer’s ancestry is rooted in this same assimilated Jewish bourgeoisie demographic of the Posen-Prussian borderlands, a region her family left behind to join the elite, secular cultural spheres of Berlin.

Lilli Palmer

Years ago, at a Beverly Hills bar mitzvah, the cousin of the host, a blonde Jewish girl whose surname name was Hirsch, became my early crush. At the time it felt like ordinary teenage longing across the ethnic line. In retrospect it looks like pattern recognition, as a living biological mirror of this forgotten lineage. The same surname that appears in the family tree was already circulating in the rooms where I was the gentile outsider at a ritzy party. In the 1870s, German anthropologist Rudolf Virchow spearheaded a massive, highly meticulous survey measuring the hair, eye, and skin color of over 6.7 million German school children, including tens of thousands of Jewish students. Virchow found that West Prussia ranked higher than most of Europe in its frequency of light-haired Jewish populations at around 11% to 15%. In contrast, the Continental European average for pure blond traits among Jews was roughly 3% to 5%. Because West Prussia sat directly on the Baltic and bordered Germanic and Slavic populations, centuries of geographic proximity led to a higher frequency of lighter features, blue eyes, and straight or blonde hair among local Jews compared to those further south or east.

Baron Maurice de Hirsch

source: wikipedia

Lewin Louis Aronsohn

source: wikipedia

The name Hirsch is synonymous with legendary Jewish high finance and elite philanthropy. For instance, Baron Maurice de Hirsch was one of the wealthiest men of the 19th century, funding massive migration and agricultural networks across the Americas. The Aronsohn surname in West Prussia and the neighboring Prussian provinces like Posen, historically points toward the legal, financial, and political elite. The Aronsohn name of my 4x great grandmother in Prussian territory, which is extremely rare today, was synonymous with the wealthy, highly educated Jewish textile, academics, banking, grain-trading, jurists, and emerged as prominent center-liberal politicians. They were part of the “Emancipated” Jewish class, highly acculturated, affluent, and heavily involved in urban civic life. They wore modern European clothing, spoke fluent High German, patronized the opera, and held significant financial or civic influence. Lewin Louis Aronsohn was a highly influential Prussian banker and politician in the region during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He was a member of the Prussian House of Representatives (Landtag), and a Geheimer Kommerzienrat (Privy Commercial Councillor). He personally financed monumental public statues (like Bromberg’s famous The Archer), sat on corporate boards, and single-handedly funded and spearheaded the construction of the magnificent, multi-domed Great Synagogue of Bromberg (in Posen) in 1884 that was tragically destroyed by the Nazis.

Great Synagogue of Bromberg

source: wikipedia

Like Jaffe, the surname Aronsohn strongly signifies priestly (Kohen) origins. Within Jewish tradition, Aaron (the older brother of Moses) was the first High Priest, and all of his male descendants became the Kohanim (the priestly class). Because of this direct lineage, names derived from Aaron were overwhelmingly adopted by families who historically held this priestly status. Among these specific names, Aronsohn carries the strongest historic, unbroken hereditary caste marker, while Jaffe carries the ultimate marker of scholarly aristocracy. Hirsch symbolically represents traditional tribal pride (the Tribe of Naphtali), though it is a much more common Ashkenazi surname.

In 19th-century Jewish matchmaking paradigm, a union between a scholarly/rabbinical family (Jaffe) and a comfortable, stable merchant family (Hirsch) was considered an ideal match. The merchant family provided the financial security, while the rabbinical line provided the highly sought-after lineage and spiritual prestige. While the Jaffe line brings Eastern European rabbinical weight, my 3x great-grandmother’s Hirsch/Aronsohn line brings Western European Haskalah (Jewish Enlightenment). The marriage between the Jaffe and Hirsch lines reflects the intersection of Eastern European rabbinical prestige (yichus) and Western European bourgeois merchant pragmatism. The Hirsch side’s West Prussian/German-leaning background likely provided the foundational cultural alignment, prioritizing structured civic integration and commercial respectability, that allowed the family to mesh seamlessly into Northern California’s German Jewish merchant class. Also, my female ancestors having westernized non-Yiddish first names was a sign of being upper class.

My ancestors relative class standing is the exact engine that made their unique migration possible. The average Jewish family in a 19th-century Ukrainian village could never afford the staggering costs of moving across borders into Prussia, let alone buying a transcontinental steamship and train ticket to San Francisco with 5 kids. My ancestors had the financial leverage, high-level literacy, and the modern worldview required to escape antisemitism in Europe early enough and make their way to the American West, leap-frogging the typical immigrant trajectory. Toward the end of their lives they achieved a class status that positioned them in the prosperous upper-middle class, placing them significantly ahead of the vast majority of American Jews at the turn of the 20th century. They were likely in the top 5% of Jewish income earners in America, especially when contrasted against the massive, impoverished waves of newly arriving Eastern European immigrants. From the 1700s to the mid-1800s, the Jaffe, Hirsch, and Aronsohn lineage sat in an exceptionally elite socioeconomic and class percentile, likely within the top 5% to 10% of the pan-European Jewish hierarchy.

My Jewish 2x great grandmother was a bookkeeper at a hotel in a mining town, which was a prestigious position at that time. She married my Irish (possibly also Northern Italian) Catholic 2x great grandfather who was a miner. My Catholic raised half-Jewish great grandfather was an artist and bohemian who had ties to old Hollywood and also had an import business. In a traditional striver family, a grandchild is heavily pushed to become a doctor, lawyer, or accountant, practical, safe professions that guarantee financial security. My family took an unexpected pivot. The accumulated grit and frontier independence of my ancestors did not culminate in a corporate dynasty; it culminated with my great grandfather becoming an artist venerated by Hollywood elites.

When tracing this family line further down into its gentile descent assimilation into the broader American mainstream was originally pursued as a path toward maximum social mobility, the subsequent generations who married out of the Jewish faith often experienced a distinct downward economic and social mobility compared to the high-society prominence of their pioneering ancestors. Instead of cementing permanent elite status, the dilution of the family’s intense communal network, business alliances, and distinct cultural drive saw later, non-Jewish descendants slipping away from the affluent merchant class and into more modest, middle-class American lives.

I was a middle-class gentile looking at the wealthy, successful Jewish upper class of LA with resentment, only to discover that my own biological ancestors sat in a higher, more exclusive historical elite percentile than the ancestors of almost every Jewish person I resented is the ultimate twist in my story. The wealthy Jewish families I grew up around in LA were overwhelming the descendants of the impoverished, working-class masses who arrived at Ellis Island with absolutely nothing. The vast majority of these Eastern European Jewish newcomers arrived completely destitute, settling into the overcrowded tenements of New York’s Lower East Side. They survived through grueling physical labor in garment sweatshops or by working as street peddlers.

When millions of Jews fled Eastern Europe for America between 1881 and 1924, it was primarily this working-class majority that packed the ships. Tragically, the very families who stayed behind because they were comfortable, the deeply entrenched rabbinic dynasties, wealthy urban merchants, and community leaders of Eastern and Central Europe, like my ancestors’ relatives, were the ones most systematically wiped out during the Holocaust. Demographic research shows that the specific subsets of the population that my ancestors belonged to, the traditional rabbinic dynasties of Eastern Europe and the assimilated upper-middle class of Germany and Poland, faced unique factors that drastically reduced their survival rates. Because they had deep roots, property, and community obligations, they were less likely to flee in the early waves of immigration.

The destruction of the European Jewish rabbinical elite and upper-bourgeoisie caused a major structural shift in global wealth, creating a dual phenomenon of localized gentile “new money” inside Europe and an explosive rise in Jewish “new money” globally. Within Europe, the Nazi regime’s systemic plunder and forced asset sales artificially transferred immense wealth to non-Jewish opportunists, establishing powerful corporate dynasties and elevated middle class strivers. Concurrently, the global center of Jewish economic life shifted to the Americas; surviving refugees stripped of physical assets leveraged their high human capital to build self-made fortunes from scratch, merging with an already rising wave of independent, entrepreneurial American Jewish families to forge an entirely new, resilient class of global wealth in post-war industries. If we translate this metaphor into a Hindu caste framework(varna), the argument is that the Holocaust decapitated the traditional intellectual, spiritual, and rabbinic aristocracy (”Brahmins”) of European Jewry, paving the way for a post-war Jewish identity heavily defined by mercantile, entrepreneurial, and pragmatic political power (”Vaishyas”).

The irony here is incredibly deep, multi-layered, and spans across generations of my family history. By exploring this, I’ve uncover a striking historical inversion where my past youth antisemitism completely flipped the power dynamics my ancestors once held. The primary irony lies in who was doing the “snubbing” then versus who felt “snubbed” now. Historically, Western European/Prussian Jews (Yekkes) and highly disciplined Litvaks (Jews from Lithuania, Latvia, Belarus, and northeast Poland) held immense cultural, institutional, and social hegemony. They built the earliest, most prestigious American Jewish institutions. When poorer, less-assimilated Eastern European Ostjuden, particularly Galitzianers (Jews from Galicia: a region encompassing southeastern Poland and Western Ukraine), arrived, my ancestors’ cohorts often viewed them as unrefined, overly emotional, and culturally backward. My ancestral lines were part of the elite establishment that effectively gatekept what it meant to be a respectable, civilized Jew in America. Thus, it can absolutely be viewed as a subconscious, generational extension of the Litvak/Yekke vs. Galitzianer rivalry, rather than genuine, ideological antisemitism.

Robert on Rodeo Drive

Note: West Prussian “Yekke” and Mogilev Litvaks would reject a large, flashy Star of David necklace like this because their cultural values deeply prioritized understated modesty, intellectual refinement, and German-influenced decorum over ostentatious or gaudy outward displays of religious identity.

When I re-contextualize my youth through this lens, it changes the entire narrative. What felt like standard antisemitism was actually a clash of inherited temperaments, a ghost war between two ancient European Jewish factions playing out in the Westside of LA. When I grew up in LA, the tables completely turned. The descendants of those very Galitzianers (and later, the incoming Persian Jewish community) had successfully built the dominant, vibrant, culturally defining “in-crowd” of LA Jewish life. This hyper-accelerated aggressive climbing of the economic ladder manifested as the flashy, trend-driven, hyper-consumerist hustler “new money” lifestyle of neighborhoods like Brentwood and Calabasas.

As a youth, I felt alienated by much of this new money Jewish demographic for being a middle class gentile, unaware I carried the genome of older Jewish elites. When I experienced that alienation in youth, I reached for antisemitic tropes, framing the Jewish community as insular, exclusionary, or cliquish. Ironically, those were the exact same accusations of being “cliquish,” “insular,” and “snobbish” were precisely what Galitzianers used to say about German-Prussian and Litvak Jews a century ago. By adopting antisemitism, I was using the exact same emotional defensive mechanism that historical outsiders used against my own ancestors’ upper-class stuffiness. I became the angry outsider throwing rocks at a castle that my ancestors originally helped design.

Harris Newmark

source: wikipedia

The West Prussian Jewish legacy belongs to L.A.’s foundational history, anchored by the pioneering family the Newmarks, who emigrated from West Prussia, specifically from the towns Neumark and Löbau. Because they belonged to a historically distinct geographic pocket known as the Culmerland, the chance that the Culm Hirsches and Aronsohns and the Newmarks intermarried or shared a common ancestor in that pocket is incredibly high. In the 1850s the Newmarks established Congregation B’nai B’rith, which evolved into today’s landmark Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Mid-Wilshire. These highly acculturated German-speaking Jews built the city’s early civic infrastructure, including the precursor to the current Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where I was born, first in Angeleno Heights, and later funded institutions like LACMA. LA’s other early German Jewish dynasty were the Hellmans who co-founded Farmers and Merchants Bank and USC.

The visual decline of LA’s old German Jewish wealth is starkly marked by the fading prominence of institutions like the Farmers and Merchants Bank, which Isaias W. Hellman once used to bankroll early LA history before it was eventually absorbed by modern mega-banks, leaving its historic downtown headquarters behind as a vacant architectural relic. Furthermore, the elite social circles once dominated by the Newmark and Hellman dynasties were permanently decentralized as the city’s centers of power and philanthropy shifted entirely toward the flashier, Westside real estate and entertainment empires built by the post-war newcomers. LA’s old German Jewish elite also experienced profound sociological assimilation driven entirely by high rates of intermarriage. However, a significant portion of the Newmark family lineage have remained distinctly Jewish and active in the Jewish community.

My Jewish ancestors from the enlightened German speaking West Prussia and the rigorous Litvak intellectual heartland of Mogilev belonged to a culture that strictly prioritized individual education, formal professional credentials, and institutional meritocracy over ethnic patronage networks. To a West Prussian bourgeois or a scholarly Litvak, status was earned through Torah study, classical Bildung, or independent mastery of law and commerce, systems that viewed tribal favoritism as unrefined. Their path to success was education and elite credentials rather than ethnic patronage networks.

In contrast, Jewish groups that traditionally held lower status in the old European hierarchy weaponized fierce, collective patronage networks as survival mechanisms. This nepotism gave these traditionally poorer groups a massive strategic upper hand in the raw capitalism of postwar LA. Because they were excluded from elite academic and established banking institutions, Galitzianers leaned into raw, gritty entrepreneurship. They came to dominate the garment industry, manufacturing, retail, and entertainment. Galitzianers who arrived broke in America utilized insular, hyper-cooperative networks in the garment industry, passing down supply lines, manufacturing facilities, and retail real estate from father to son to build massive consumer empires out of nothing. Many Galitzianers leveraged the financial capital and business acumen they gained in New York’s garment industry to buy up cheap vaudeville theaters and nickelodeons, eventually moving west to turn those small storefronts into Hollywood’s multi-million dollar studio empires. Hollywood founders like Adolph Zukor (Paramount), Carl Laemmle (Universal), Louis B. Mayer (MGM), and the Warner Brothers were impoverished Ostjuden from Galicia, the Russian Pale or rural Hungary. They or their parents worked as dirt-poor street peddlers, furriers, butchers, and laborers and achieved unimaginable wealth in LA in a single generation.

While German Jews and Litvaks initially looked down on Galitzianers as uncultured, German Jewish financiers eventually funded the new studios, and Litvak artists and executives like David Sarnoff actively took part by building the radio and television networks that integrated Hollywood into the global media elite. However, a lot of German Jews felt left behind socially as crude “lowbrow” movie moguls eroded their high-society cultural authority, while Litvaks felt creatively eclipsed because Hollywood’s appetite for mass-market melodrama favored the theatrical showmanship of Galitzianers over their own intellectual traditions.

The true explosion of California’s Jewish population occurred after World War II (1945–1960), driven by GI benefits, the defense industry boom, and the development of the San Fernando Valley. This wave turned LA into the second-largest Jewish city in the country. When the massive wave of penniless Eastern European Jews arrived between 1881 and 1924, they started at the absolute bottom of the American economic ladder. Because they started so low, their multi-generational trajectory was an explosive, upward vertical rocket ship, moving from sweatshops to elite corporate boardrooms, Ivy League universities, and massive modern tech/finance wealth in just three generations. By this time my family line were all gentiles with no Jewish identity. My Jewish ancestors were already living, working, and building institutions in the frontier economy of Northern California 60 to 70 years before this massive Southern California influx and wealth boom ever began.

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A massive portion of LA Jewish “new money” came from the post-WWII real estate boom, which built suburbs like the San Fernando Valley. Mark Taper, Louis Boyar, and Eli Broad fundamentally defined post-war LA “new money” by converting vast tracts of agricultural land into sprawling, car-centric suburbs like Lakewood, rapidly accumulating immense fortunes outside of the traditional, old-money establishment. Among them, Eli Broad stood out as a Litvak whose family fled Vilnius, Lithuania; but he perfectly embodied this broader immigrant rags-to-riches story, rising from working-class roots to become a billionaire philanthropist despite the historically more scholarly or intellectual elite stereotypes often associated with Litvaks.

Litvaks like Broad and David Geffen (whose father also emigrated from Vilnius) joined Galitzaners in this disruptive wave of post-war new money, while the historically dominant German Jewish elite of LA, who had long controlled the city’s established Jewish institutions and high-society circles, gradually saw their exclusive social status and influence eclipsed by these aggressive post-war tycoons, rewriting the rules of modern LA philanthropy and power. However, both Galitzianers and Litvaks were completely devastated during the Holocaust, ending the distinct waves of migration that characterized early-20th-century Hollywood. By the time the post-war and modern generations of LA wealth emerged, the specific identities of being Galitzianer, Litvak, or Yekke faded into a broader, consolidated American Ashkenazi identity. The largest post-war Ashkenazi wealth group did not come directly from Europe, but from transplants from places like New York, Chicago, and Detroit.

Under the Pahlavi dynasty in 20th-century Iran, Persian Jews experienced a sudden, meteoric rise as the country’s ultimate “new money” elite. Secularizing legal reforms and modern educational networks dismantled centuries of strict religious segregation, allowing a highly ambitious, formerly marginalized generation to rapidly conquer Tehran’s expanding urban economy. They quickly came to dominate high-end commerce, international trade, manufacturing, and advanced medical and academic professions.

When the 1979 Islamic Revolution forced this elite class into exile, they did not arrive in LA as impoverished refugees. Instead, their wealth exploded exponentially in Southern California. Because they arrived with massive, unique structural advantages: intact professional degrees, decades of high-level business expertise, and significant capital stashed in overseas bank accounts. Traumatized by the sudden confiscation of their property by a theocracy, they funneled their liquid assets directly into tangible security, aggressively buying up undervalued real estate in Beverly Hills and West LA. By capitalizing on a hyper-local, high-trust network that pooled community capital, they scaled real estate holdings and seized control of dominant Westside sectors like textiles, jewelry, and commercial development, transforming their exile from an economic tragedy into a highly visible, multibillion-dollar financial empire. Just like the Ashkenazi pioneers before them, they turned heavily to textiles. Throughout the 1980s, 1990s, and into the 2000s, Iranian Jewish entrepreneurs became the dominant force in LA’s Fashion District (colloquially known as the Garment District). Persian Jewish family dynasties like the Nazarians and Kadishas represent a massive segment of ultra-high-net-worth “new money” in modern LA real estate, tech, and philanthropy. Furthermore, Persian Jewish immigrants who arrived after the 1979 Iranian Revolution deployed powerful, family-state business cartels, pooling family capital collectively to out-bid competitors, dominate Westside commercial real estate, and tightly restrict business partnerships to their immediate bloodline or clan. These “new money” families used unified, nepotistic business networks to rapidly conquer LA.

Rather than a specific rivalry dividing German Jews, Litvaks, or Galitzianers, it was the collective, established Ashkenazi establishment of LA which by the late 20th century, was a blend of all these groups, that experienced a profound culture clash with Persian Jews rising elite status. When tens of thousands of wealthy, tightly knit, and unapologetically conspicuous Persian Jewish families arrived and rapidly bought up prime Beverly Hills real estate, it was the assimilated older Eastern European Ashkenazi elite who reacted with the most vocal friction, viewing the newcomers' lavish mansions, conservative social values, and insular business practices as a jarring disruption to the quiet, assimilated status quo they had spent decades building. Together, they formed a unified Ashkenazi status quo that viewed the sudden, wealthy, and culturally distinct Persian influx not through the lens of old European regionalism, but through a shared American anxiety over neighborhood control, cultural dominance, and social prestige. If the 19th-century Prussian elite (like the Newmarks) looked down on the 1920s Galician and Eastern European moguls (like Billy Wilder and Sam Spiegel), the descendants of those exact 1920s moguls eventually became the “old money” establishment of the 1980s and 1990s. That group, in turn, experienced their own anxieties when flashy, tight-knit Persian and Israeli real estate and entertainment titans began buying up Beverly Hills and reshaping the city’s philanthropic landscape.

While the Litvak vs. Galitzianer divide was over for the secular majority, it was actively alive and institutionalized within the Orthodox and Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) communities, such as Pico-Robertson and Hancock Park. In LA’s elite Orthodox schools and kollels, the Litvak tradition maintained its strict, text-heavy intellectual gatekeeping. Persian Jews entering these religious spaces in the 80s and 90s still ran into the exact same cultural friction, where Ashkenazi-centric expectations dominated religious administration. Litvak administrators heavily gatekept these institutions. They frequently implemented unofficial ethnic quotas, rejected Persian applicants, or placed them under intense scrutiny. In contrast, Galitzianers, due to their deep cultural ties to Hasidism, were significantly more tolerant, welcoming, and adaptable toward Persian and other Mizrahi Jews.

The deep-seated resentment old school Ashkenazi Jews felt toward Persian Jews culminated in bitter historic preservation battles across LA’s Westside, where architectural aesthetics became a proxy war for Jewish identity and social acceptance. Having spent decades adopting the understated, Anglo-Protestant social codes of “old money,” the highly Americanized Ashkenazi establishment watched in horror as newly arrived Iranian Jewish families demolished classic Mid-Century Modern and Wallace Neff traditional homes to build ostentatious, ornate, multi-story Mediterranean mega-mansions, dubbed “Persian Palaces.” Fearing that this unapologetic, ostentatious display of wealth would spark generalized antisemitism and shatter their carefully curated image of quiet assimilation, older Ashkenazi residents aggressively weaponized local zoning laws and historic preservation ordinances. By fighting tooth and nail to legally restrict these renovations, the old guard sought to codify their own Eurocentric, understated taste into law, using municipal preservation not just to protect old buildings, but to suppress a conspicuous Middle Eastern lifestyle that threatened their hard-won cultural status quo.

Hyper-individualistic Anglo Gentiles were ironically far more tolerant of Persian Jews than the liberal Ashkenazi Jewish establishment elite, but strictly because they had no “skin in the game” regarding Jewish identity. To a conservative-leaning wealthy Anglo, a new wealthy neighbor was just another wealthy neighbor and a potential Republican donor. The supreme irony of my reaction is that I developed antisemitic feelings toward a Middle Eastern Jewish community in defense of an aristocratic social order originally engineered, in large part, by Litvak and Prussian Jews whom I descend from, a displaced manifestation of Prussian Ordnung. I internalized the aesthetic codes of the Westside, which valued architectural restraint, quiet civic blending, and Western social norms, and mistook a specific clash of regional cultures (Persian vs. Euro-American) for a universal truth about Jewishness.

When viewed side-by-side, the experience of my ancestors in the 19th century and Iranian Jews in the 20th century mirror each other in their sociological arc. Both communities began in a state of legal subjugation and confinement (the Russian Pale of Settlement/Prussian restrictions vs. the Iranian mahalleh ghettos). Both experienced a sudden, compressed burst of emancipation that allowed them to enter universities, professional fields, and the textile/mercantile trade. Both were then forced to flee due to sudden political upheaval (anti-Semitic tsarist decrees and European nationalism vs. the 1979 Islamic Revolution). Finally, both landed in a booming California economy where they used the garment industry and real estate to achieve rapid “new money” success. Persian Jews do not represent radically different trajectories from my Jewish ancestors; rather, they represent the exact same historical trajectory playing out on radically different timelines. You could make the case that the liberal Prussian Emancipation that granted my West Prussian Jewish ancestors prosperity was a precursor to today’s impersonal, global networks of modern capitalism that created this ethnic new money class in California. However, unlike my ancestors, Persian Jews have resisted assimilation and unlike when my ancestors arrived in California, there is little pressure or reason to assimilate, as there is no longer a dominant majority culture to assimilate to.

Persian Jews are significantly less impacted by the current wave of downward mobility due to the strategic nature of their assets. In the Persian Jewish enclave, there is immense communal and familial pressure to pursue high-earning, high-accountability fields, specifically law, medicine, and private enterprise which are highly insulated from economic erasure. AI can easily displace junior copywriters, graphic designers, or junior researchers (humanities-adjacent roles), but it cannot absorb the legal malpractice liability or ultimate judgment calls of doctors and lawyers. By funneling their children into these traditional pillars, the community maintains its upper-middle-class standing. Unlike generations whose wealth is tied purely to corporate salaries or creative industries, first-generation Persian Jews heavily invested their wealth into brick-and-mortar commercial real estate which acts as a powerful hedge against inflation.

Over the last few decades, a prominent wave of Israeli entrepreneurs have established immense wealth in LA. Figures like billionaire Haim Saban (the entertainment mogul behind the Power Rangers empire, born in Egypt but raised in Israel) and tech/real estate investors represent a modern, intensely Zionistic, and culturally Israeli “new money” sphere that operates with a very different social energy than the old-guard German or Eastern European Jewish elites. Israeli immigrants in artificial intelligence are rapidly emerging as the “new money” capable of displacing established Jewish American socioeconomic structures. There is a massive influx of Israeli tech founders and machine learning engineers moving to the LA area (particularly “Silicon Beach” enclaves like Santa Monica, Venice, and Playa Vista). This group is positioned to become the next dominant wave of West Coast “new money”.

The Jewish niche experiencing the highest risk and most severe rate of downward mobility today compared to the late 20th century is the middle-tier creative sector within the entertainment, cultural, and digital media industries. The phenomenon of Jewish millennials and zoomers with humanities backgrounds experiencing structural downward mobility in LA is a highly discussed topic in sociology, economics, and within the Jewish community itself. For generations of American Jews, a humanities education (literature, philosophy, history) was viewed as the ultimate marker of arrival. It meant the family had transitioned from raw manual labor, peddling, or textile warehouses into the educated, secure upper-middle class.

In the 1980s and 1990s, an LA professional with a humanities background could make a highly lucrative, stable living working as a mid-level TV writer, journalist, story editor, museum curator, or graphic designer. These careers provided the reliable cash flow required to buy homes on the Westside, pay for private Jewish day schools, and achieve a comfortable upper-middle-class lifestyle. The modern LA job market is being rapidly rewritten by AI, entertainment industry contraction, and tech-driven wealth consolidation. The shift from traditional cable/theatrical models to tech-dominated streaming completely disrupted the entertainment industry. These positions are now largely gig-based, precarious, and lack long-term security. Intellectual and cultural capital no longer translates automatically into property ownership or financial stability. Mid-tier content creation, copywriting, junior-level editing, and commercial design are the exact areas most vulnerable to immediate automation by the emerging Israeli-led AI tech wave. On top of this, LA has become one of the most punishingly expensive cities in the world, with housing prices multiple times the median income. A millennial or Gen Z Angeleno working as a writer, museum curator, academic, or non-profit coordinator often finds themselves priced out of the very Westside neighborhoods their parents or grandparents bought into unless they possess independent generational wealth.

Historically, the highly successful late-20th-century Jewish generations in LA leaned toward politically moderate, economically conservative, or traditional establishment-democratic viewpoints. They championed a system that rewarded their entrepreneurial risks in real estate, law, and medicine. However, downwardly mobile millennials and zoomers in the creative or academic sectors feel completely abandoned by that system. Because their economic reality consists of high rent, lack of job security in Hollywood, and an inability to build equity, they view establishment capitalism as a broken promise. This pushes them toward the progressive left-wing spectrum, including democratic socialism, labor activism (such as the heavily progressive pushes seen in recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes), and housing-justice movements.

Meanwhile, a downwardly mobile, secular Ashkenazi Jew in Tel Aviv would react to the exact same cultural whiplash by embracing an elitist, paternalistic brand of Labor Socialism, despising the “new money” Mizrahi boom and longing for an era when the state was managed by a quiet, cerebral European meritocracy their grandfathers built. The profound irony is that both of these seemingly opposing worldviews, my right-wing gentile rebellion and their left-wing Labor Zionist nostalgia, eventually shed their superficial political armor and converge on a single, shared psychological architecture. While their partisan labeling is progressive, their anti-capitalism is driven by the same aristocratic revulsion toward “new money” and raw consumerism rather than true egalitarian liberalism. They look at the conspicuous consumerism of “new money” Mizrahis, the flashy luxury high-rises, massive SUVs, and loud Mediterranean pop music, with a visceral, Yekke-infused disgust, viewing it as a vulgar “Levantinizaton” of the enlightened Western democracy they trace their identity to.

The downward mobility of Yekkes in mid-20th-century Israel was a profound, multi-layered trauma that stripped a highly refined elite of both its economic and cultural capital overnight. Arriving in the Mandate of Palestine during the 1930s and 1940s, this vanguard of Berlin professors, Prussian judges, and grand banking dynasties found their wealth confiscated by the Nazi regime and their professional credentials entirely dismissed by the ruling Eastern European socialist establishment. Openly mocked as stiff, bourgeois, and detached, these aristocrats were stripped of their professional titles and then forced into menial labor, selling sausages or working as night watchmen, while their native German language and European customs were aggressively suppressed in public. Rather than assimilating into a raw, informal agrarian culture they found coarse and unrefined, the Yekkes retreated into an insular, defensive psychological shell. They transformed their modest apartments into pristine European salons and clung to classical music and strict Ordnung (order) as a vital aesthetic fortress, an intergenerational survival strategy that their descendants still use today to critique the spiritual emptiness and materialism of modern Tel Aviv.

The cultural elitism of downwardly mobile Yekkes in mid-20th-century Israel operated as a sophisticated psychological cope, a defensive strategy designed to preserve a sense of aristocratic hierarchy after their financial and civic power was wiped out. The Yekkes turned Bildung (the German ideal of high cultural self-cultivation) into a weapon. They wore heavy wool suits in the Mediterranean heat, strictly policed the use of formal High German, and treated European classical music, opera, and the structured liturgical grandeur of Louis Lewandowski as a sanctuary of ritual purity. By retreating into insular salons and gatekeeping elite academic and musical institutions, they transformed their refined taste into an architectural fortress. This allowed them to look down upon the raw, populist street culture surrounding them, maintaining an internal conviction of intellectual and spiritual superiority over the state that had marginalized them.

The psychological tension between the introverted, boundary-respecting Yekke and the hyper-extroverted, boundary-smashing Sabra is the definitive cultural clash of Israeli sociological history. In the 1930s, romantic eligibility for an elite Prussian man was entirely dependent on status indicators: an advanced university degree (Doktor), a polished position in a law firm or bank, a beautifully furnished apartment, and high-culture conversational mastery. When these men fled to the Mandate of Palestine, that entire status apparatus vanished. He was instantly stripped of the only tools he possessed to attract a mate, entering a state of severe, involuntary romantic displacement. The introverted, polite Yekke bachelor, who insisted on bowing, waiting for an introduction, keeping a strict emotional boundary, and wearing a formal suit jacket in the heat, was viewed by young women as an absurd, un-masculine, and clinical relic of a dead European past. His natural introversion was interpreted as psychological weakness. He was completely outmatched in the unregulated, extroverted social marketplace of early Tel Aviv and Haifa. They became the permanent bachelors of neighborhoods like Rehavia in Jerusalem or North Tel Aviv. They lived alone in small rooms filled with salvaged German books, keeping their shoes polished to perfection and listening to classical records. Their bitterness was redirected away from women and toward the vulgarity of the state itself. They looked out their windows at the shouting, informal, open-collared Sabras on the streets and used their refined taste as a shield, choosing isolation over surrendering their high European standards to a society they deemed culturally bankrupt, sending an unspoken message to Israel’s populist majority: You may run the government, but we are the only civilized people here.

However, Israel required advanced institutions, and the Yekkes’ professional skills became indispensable. The state desperately needed lawyers to write a legal system, doctors to build hospitals, and managers to run banks. The Yekkes stepped out of the fields and to provide the technical, administrative, and legal framework that allowed the state to function effectively. They were often viewed by the political leadership as indispensable “technocrats.” As Israel transitioned from a socialist economy into a tech-driven capitalist powerhouse, the descendants of the old elite leveraged their generational education, familial wealth, and elite military intelligence networks (like Unit 8200) to dominate Israel’s lucrative tech sector. Culturally, the “Litvak” emphasis on rigorous engineering, coding, and logical analysis translated perfectly into Israel’s modern startup economy. For the most part, descendants of the Mogilev and West Prussian pioneers are not experiencing economic downward mobility; they remain Israel’s educated upper-middle class.

Data from the Israel Democracy Institute shows that Israel, unlike America, has relatively low intergenerational mobility overall. Those born into the highest income quartiles (which remain disproportionately secular and Ashkenazi) almost always stay there, enjoying high-income security. However, Yekkes and Litvaks are experiencing a profound loss of status and political power. They are deeply resented by a rising, Mizrahi dominated right-wing Likud nationalist block that views them not as heroic “state builders,” but as an outdated, privileged aristocracy associated with the Labor Party which has dwindled into electoral near-irrelevance.

In the West, Yekke descendants today are rarely dirt-poor, but they are highly over-represented in the “smart but modestly paid” demographic (academia, civil service, research, and classical arts). The Yekke cultural blueprint deeply values precision, institutional duty, and standard procedures over flashy entrepreneurial risk. A typical Yekke descendant is far more likely to be a highly respected, quiet university professor or researcher than a high-stakes, fast-talking LA real estate “wheeler-dealer” or venture capitalist. They prefer stable, intellectual modesty over the chaos of the hustle.

The particular historical trajectory of West Prussian Jews created a distinct barbell effect because of their early modernization, rapid wealth accumulation, and high rates of assimilation. Those who maintained their Jewish identity immigrated early to the West, establishing themselves as “old money” elite dynasties before the arrival of later Eastern European migrations. They form the backbone of “old money” classical music boards, prestige museum trusts, and established foundations in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco. Conversely, a vast number intermarried and fully assimilate to become gentiles in America, the UK, and Germany, leaving few within the mainstream “regular” Jewish demographic. In contrast, Mogilev Jaffe descendants represent the definitive template of the mainstream, core Jewish demographic in the West today. Their success is a reflection of general Jewish demographic trends, not a unique family inheritance. They have no structural economic advantage over a descendant of working-class Galitzianers as the “Great Leveler” of the 20th centuries completely flattened those historical hierarchies.

Yitzhak Rabin with his mother Rosa Cohen

The deepest geopolitical irony of my early anti-Israel activism lies in my ancestral connection to Mogilev which produced the intellectual, political, and institutional blueprint for the modern Israeli state. Mogilev in particular was the literal engine of the early Zionist movement, producing the intellectual heavyweights, financiers, and statesmen who physically transformed the Zionist ideology into the State of Israel. The profound impact of Mogilev ancestry on the foundational leadership of Israel is exemplified by Yitzhak Rabin, the legendary Israeli general, statesman, and two-time Prime Minister. Rabin’s mother, Rosa Cohen (famously known as "Rosa the Red"), was born in Mogilev in 1890. Her family tree deeply intertwined with the region's Zionist history, her uncle was Mordecai ben Hillel Hakohen, a pioneering Hebrew writer from the Mogilev region who later immigrated to Palestine and became a founding father of Tel Aviv. Famous members of the Jaffe family in Israel include Eliezer Lipa Jaffe, a founder of the iconic Israeli kibbutz movement and the central Tnuva cooperative, Bezalel Jaffe, a prominent early leader of the Jewish National Fund (JNF) and developer of early Tel Aviv, Dr. Hillel Jaffe (a pioneering doctor who saved early settlements from malaria), and General Avraham Yoffe (a legendary Israeli military general and politician).

Rabbi Zvi Hirsch Kalischer

source: wikipedia

West Prussian and Posen Jews did not have a large numerical presence in the Zionist movement, overwhelmingly preferring to emigrate to the West (primarily to North America, the UK, and larger German cities like Berlin) rather than to Israel. Because West Prussian Jews rapidly integrated into German culture during the 19th century, the vast majority became highly assimilated and initially opposed political Zionism, viewing themselves proudly as "German citizens of the Jewish faith". However, the region produced the literal grandfather of the entire movement, alongside key early pioneers. The Pioneer of Zion: Rabbi Zvi Hirsch Kalischer, who was born in Posen, spent his entire career serving as a rabbi in Thorn, West Prussia (modern-day Toruń, Poland). In the mid-19th century, Kalischer broke sharply from traditional Orthodox thought, which argued that Jews must passively wait for the Messiah to return them to Israel. Instead, he published Drashat Zion (1862), arguing that the Jewish people must take proactive, practical, and agricultural steps to settle the Land of Israel, which would then trigger divine redemption. From his base in West Prussia, Kalischer successfully lobbied the Rothschild family for financial support, helped establish the early Chovevei Zion (Lovers of Zion) networks, and initiated the purchase of land in Palestine that eventually became the basis for the first modern Jewish agricultural school, Mikveh Israel. Kalischer’s descendent Arthur Ruppin, who was also born in Posen and spent his early life and career in West Prussia (including studies and early leadership roles in the region), is regarded as the "father of Israeli sociology" and a pioneer of practical Zionist settlement. Before relocating to the Mandate of Palestine, he was appointed director of Berlin's Bureau for Jewish Statistics in 1904. He went on to orchestrate the acquisition of land and financing that founded the city of Tel Aviv and was the director of the World Zionist Organization.

Arthur Ruppin

source: wikipedia

My specific fraction of Jewish is a literal echo of Israel’s “Old Money” founding elite. In contrast, the dominant, highly visible pro-Israel political funding apparatus in America today is heavily driven by “New Money” philanthropy. My protest against AIPAC around 2010 at the Universal Hilton was not just a political stance; it was a subconscious, historical echo of the very blood I carry. By standing outside that wealthy, hawkish, new-money lobbying apparatus, I was inadvertently channeling the ghost of the old Israeli Labor and Yekke elites, the secular, institutional state-builders who would have viewed the modern, right-wing American pro-Israel lobby with deep ideological contempt. Yet, because I grew up completely outside of these Jewish institutions, I had no structural leverage, no seat at the establishment table, no access to the inner rooms of communal power, nor Jewish enough to be eligible for Aliyah. Stripped of institutional influence, turning to a strict, universal framework of morality was the only tactic available to me.

The Brahmin, whether in ancient India, modern academia, America’s old WASP elite, or my niche Jewish Litvak-Yekke ancestry, derives authority from knowledge, cultural refinement (Bildung), and moral/ethical purity, rather than a bank account. When a Brahmin acquires or retains massive wealth, they do not behave like “new money” merchants. They build museums (The Broad, LACMA), fund university chairs, and finance medical research. When a Brahmin loses financial power or experiences downward mobility, they do not lose their intellectual refinement. Instead, they retreat into Bohemia, art, academia, writing, or activism. The “Bitter Brahmin” is a classic sociological and literary archetype. It describes a traditionally dominant, intellectual, or priestly caste that has been abruptly stripped of its wealth and political power, but retains or clings onto its hereditary cultural and symbolic capital. The existence of the “Bitter Brahmin” archetype across both the Alt Right/White Nationalist factions and elite Jewish lineages represents one of the most profound, symmetric ironies of modern political philosophy. To the Bitter Brahmin, new money demographic groups bypass the intellectual and ethical rigor, and lineage to achieve influence.

There is a profound, theatrical irony in the fact that the Frankfurt School, the ultimate intellectual arch-nemesis of the Alt-Right, experienced LA with the exact same visceral disgust, alienation, and diagnosis of spiritual emptiness that defined my own modern Westside rebellion. While right-wing traditionalists aggressively condemn Jewish intellectuals like Theodor Adorno and Max Horkheimer as the architects of today’s degenerate, hyper-liberal modernity, these Marxist exiles actually lived out the definitive “Bitter Brahmin” script during their 1940s stay in Southern California. They coined the term “The Culture Industry” out of sheer horror at Hollywood capitalism, viewing the casual, mass-produced, and transactionally shallow landscape of LA not as a progressive triumph, but as a vulgar conveyor belt designed to flatten human interiority and choke out high art. By retreating into their insular European salons and weaponizing a fierce, uncompromising artistic snobbery against the commercialized noise of the city, the Frankfurt School used the exact same psychological shield I deployed. Ultimately, both myself and the very Marxist thinkers my political faction despised are bound by an identical, melancholic trauma: standing in LA’s sprawl; looking at its hyper-casual, rootless wasteland with identical expressions of elitist horror.

While my psyche lacked the vocabulary to process modern LA Jewry, ironically internal stereotypes Litvaks and Yekkes (German Jews) held against Galitzianers mirror the exact themes, anxieties, and rhetorical tropes found in gentile antisemitism. For instance, a gentile antisemite might look at the loud, passionate communal gatherings, the heavy emphasis on family nepotism, and the flashy displays of wealth, and their brain registers it as “chaos and corruption” that is inherently Jewish. In Europe, my ancestors looked down on Galitzianers for being loud, emotional and unrefined.

Traditional intra-Jewish folklore aligns neatly with Big Five personality archetypes: the introverted, highly neurotic Litvak (skeptical and intellectual) and Yekke (rigidly orderly) channeled their anxiety into books and rules; the extroverted, albeit also neurotic, Galitzianer expressed passion through emotional, outward community life; and the low-neuroticism, highly extroverted Persian Jew buffered existential anxiety through massive, tight-knit collectivist networks. Mainstream American Jewish culture, the one that heavily influences cities like LA and New York, was forged in the urban immigrant enclaves of the early 20th century. In those dense, hyper-vocal environments, speaking loudly, interrupting, and being aggressively expressive were vital tools for navigating a crowded city which is a very different environment from my pioneer Jew ancestors in Northern California.

Historically, Ashkenazi personality stereotypes casted the Litvak as a dry, hyper-rational intellectual who approached life like a complex Talmudic text, and the West Prussian Jew as the epitome of Germanized ordnung, buttoned-up, punctual, and strictly proper. In stark contrast stands the Galitzianer, historically stereotyped as an emotional, superstitious romantic who led with the heart rather than the brain, a trait that easily translates into the modern, expressive “flashiness.” The high-energy, consumer-driven culture of LA represents the total destruction of that Prussian decorum and triumph of the expressive, entrepreneurial Galitzianer and Persian bazaari spirit in that it is performative, highly expressive, socially loud, and values visible, emotional, and material signaling over quiet, private intellect.

Historically, the Litvak Jaffe line sat at the absolute peak of Ashkenazi Jewish hierarchy because of Yichus (lineage) and Talmudic brainpower. Litvaks were famously regarded as the “intellectuals” of the Eastern European Jewish world and in particular intellectual contrarians. Litvak culture historically carried an attitude of shabby-genteel pride, the firm belief that intellectual and ancestral cultivation makes you fundamentally superior to someone who merely possesses a large bank account. Litvaks argued that a great Jew should use their rigorous, analytical Talmudic brainpower to also master European science, medicine, and philosophy. Other Jews stereotyped Litvaks as intellectually rigid, emotionally cold, and “dry.”

Litvak culture was the cradle of the Mitnagdim (the rationalist opponents of Hasidism) and the elite Yeshiva system, which fiercely honors the archetype of the “cloistered, brilliant young man who sits in a room all day detached from the material economy to pursue intellectual matters.” For centuries, the highest-status ideal for a young Litvak male was to sit in a study hall (Beis Medrash) all day, detached from the physical or material economy, doing nothing but reading, analyzing text, writing, and engaging in internal contemplation. The community or a wealthy father-in-law would financially support them because intellectual labor was considered the highest human calling.

For a Litvak, prestige was measured by how many hours you could study, how dry your logic was, and how quietly you carried yourself. In contrast, modern LA Jewish culture is highly performative; it values the physical over the analytical. Modern LA is an inversion of these old hierarchies in that status is purely transactional in that it is dictated by your public reputation, who you know, what you build publicly, how you manifest capital, and overt displays of wealth rather than intellectualism or lineage. For someone carrying the heavy, tragic weight of a prestigious but economically crushed lineage, the sunny, hyper-polished optimism of LA can feel profoundly hollow, dismissive, and superficial. It is an environment that demands you look successful now, leaving no room for the ghosts of downward mobility or ancestral mourning.

My experience can absolutely be framed as the unconscious haunting of a “Jewish Brahmin” ghost, where ancestral echoes and cultural ignorance channeled directly into classic antisemitic tropes. Far from being unique, my psychological journey mirrors a well-documented historical phenomenon where deep-seated, inherited identity conflicts morph into prejudice. The closest historical comparison is the classic novel Memoirs of an Anti-Semite by Gregor von Rezzori. Rezzori’s work was landmark because it used an unsparing, analytical lens to deconstruct how a downwardly mobile Austro-Hungarian aristocrat, casually weaponized anti-Jewish prejudice to protect their standing and ego. However, my story is the 21st-century American sequel to that concept, except the ultimate twist is that the decayed aristocrat isn’t a European gentile, but a deracinated gentile descendant of an old rabbinic elite living in the shadows of Hollywood.

Antisemites are often deeply paranoid about hyper-intelligent, calculated Jewish manipulation. Litvaks and German Jews represent the absolute pinnacle of Jewish intellectualism, one secular, one religious that combined built the American Jewish establishment. In the hierarchy of Jewish history, this is the intellectual and cultural aristocracy. To the public and to the Jewish community, the irony that a Westside resident holding those views was actually carrying the genetic blueprint of the Jewish elite is an unforgettable twist. Instead of recognizing that I was experiencing an internal, ancient Jewish class conflict (the intellectual Yichus elite vs. the rising merchant class), my ignorance of my genealogy caused me to externalize it as a resentment toward Jewish people as a monolith.

What I experienced growing up on the Westside is what Christopher Lasch identified as the modern meritocratic, globalized elite. In The Revolt of the Elites, Lasch argued that the modern ruling class is defined by its rootlessness, cosmopolitanism, and intense narcissism. They do not value historic legacy; they value fluid capital, hyper-consumerism, and personal status magnification. Lasch frames this distaste not as prejudice, but as a healthy, rational rebellion against a class that has abandoned civic virtue, modesty, and community obligations in favor of shallow transactionalism.

Because the Left focuses on material redistribution rather than spiritual or cultural decay, it offered no vocabulary for this visceral rejection of the shallow, transactional consumerism around me. Mainstream left-wing critics argue humans only care about money. In contrast, Lasch agreed that economic inequality is destructive, but his critique of capitalism was fundamentally moral and spiritual, not just financial. He understood that downward mobility hurts because it causes a loss of stability, social capital, erosion of authority, and a degradation of common behavioral standards. Lasch provides a profoundly better, more accurate framework for this worldview than either the standard alt-right tropes or the mainstream right or left.

In the United States, historical class structures were completely erased. The children of penniless immigrant tailors and peddlers had equal access to public education, universities, and booming new industries. However, these immigrant rags to riches stores are celebrated as a civic religion while the other side is rarely discussed. From a sociological and psychological standpoint, downward mobility is one of the most powerful catalysts for radicalization and scapegoating. This person does not just mourn lost money; they mourn lost respect and a sense of their rightful place in the world. Their radicalism is fueled by an intense feeling that a lifestyle or future they were owed has been stolen. The new money culture of LA is deeply alienating because it replaced my authentic, grounded relationship with California history with an artificial, hyper-materialistic social ladder.

This ideology becomes significantly more logically consistent, historically accurate, and intellectually formidable the moment you decouple it from antisemitism. “Radicalism” must be channeled toward a desire for local sovereignty, respect for organic hierarchy, and a hatred of the corporate managerial state and hyper-capitalist consumerism rather than antisemitic bigotry.

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