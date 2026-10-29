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SomeReader
21h

You NEVER write about your non-Jewish ancestry, such as English, French, German, Dutch, etc. For some reason you constantly focus on and write about your 1/32 or whatever tiny drop you have of Jewish ancestry. AND you wear a Jewish star of David, as seen in your photo. Why is that? Do you not feel the overwhelming 31/32 or 63/64th or whatever of your majority Gentile ancestry? Do you consider yourself Jewish? Why are you so obsessed and fixated on essentially a negligible amount of Jewish ancestry, to the detriment of your overwhelming English/French/German/Dutch/etc. ancestry? What's going on here?

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Trixie's Boy's avatar
Trixie's Boy
18h

Car-centric cities and enclaves combined are honestly the worst kind of places to live in. If I wanted the enclaves I would rather live in New York or Chicago.

With downward mobility we saw that with the Confederacy's Anglo population after the end of the War of Northern Aggression. Not to mention the anti-immigration movements were even huger in the South in prior to the WNA especially with anti-Catholic/anti-Irish/anti-German immigration. Along with how there were more Jewish people below the Mason-Dixon line before the CSA formed. Downward mobility REALLY needs to be discussed and we also saw that with the ethnic Germans in the former Russian Empire or the Turkish people in the Ottoman Empire. Remember "Turk" was a pejorative for the rural peasants of Anatolia and the Ottomans upper classes called themselves Romans, not to mention their language was a creole of Arabic(!) and Persian(!).

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